Over the past two weeks, disaster has hit the Caribbean as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa’s 180mph winds and torrential downpour barreled through the islands, impacting Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, the Bahamas, and more regions. At least 50 people have died, and live updates continue to unpack the damage done by the historically ruinous storm. Thousands of people have been affected by the natural disaster devastation — including college students.

As communities experience the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, universities and colleges are just starting to share updates with the public; many institutions in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic took precautions for students and faculty by altering class schedules and operations while the hurricane persisted, and are now assessing damage and getting back on their feet.

The hurricane catastrophically destroyed homes, infrastructure, tropical forests, and whole neighborhoods. As of Oct. 31, many schools are understandably handling the aftermath internally, with some not yet releasing any public information. Her Campus will continue sharing updates as more schools release statements and guidelines for students.

However, some schools have released statements, with some now resuming learning schedules, either via online sessions or in-person classes, and others are taking time away from learning to focus on getting their campuses and communities back on their feet. Here’s what’s known so far.

University of the West Indies at Mona

The University of the West Indies at Mona, Jamaica, announced on Oct. 26 that the campus would close from Oct. 27-29, with online asynchronous learning occurring between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3. With a second public advisory on its website on Oct. 29, the school announced that all teaching and learning would not continue for the rest of the week. On campus, face-to-face classes will resume on Nov. 3, with online materials available for students who cannot return to campus if they evacuated. Lastly, the announcement notes that on the school’s Western Jamaica Campus, full learning and teaching will not resume until Nov. 10, as the campus withstood severe destruction by the storm.

University of Technology, Jamaica

The University of Technology, located in Kingston, Jamaica, has utilized both its website and social media outlets to update students and faculty about the status of learning operations. The school’s advisories page, located on its website, breaks down campus operational statuses, safety measures, and resources for students and faculty, and other informational resources. The university issued a statement on Instagram that suspended classes from being held from Oct. 27 indefinitely. “Essential support and welfare services remain in place for international students and authorized local residents who have chosen to remain on campus,” wrote university president Dr. Kevin Brown in the official advisory statement.

University of the Commonwealth Caribbean

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, also located in Kingston, Jamaica, released a statement on Oct. 27 on Instagram that issued the pausing of classes from Oct. 28-30. On Oct. 29, there was another social media update, the caption containing university president Collin Gyles’s official advisory notice on campus operations. “We are relieved to report that our leadership team, staff, and faculty members are safe, and we trust that you and your loved ones are also well,” Gyles wrote. The caption also announced that full class and campus operations will resume on Oct. 31.

Caribbean Maritime University

Caribbean Maritime University in Kingston, Jamaica, also took to social media to share updates about campus operations on Oct. 23, announcing that the campus would go under an early closure, “given our close proximity to the coastline,” as stated in the post. There has not been an update on social media or on the university’s website since.

Northern Caribbean University

Northern Caribbean University, located in Mandeville, Jamaica, also issued a social media announcement on Oct. 23 that closed the campus indefinitely and moved all classes online for the duration of the hurricane. No further updates were issued on its website or social media.

Universidad AEPC

Beyond Jamaica, Universidad AEPC, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, took to Instagram to issue a post on hurricane safety in Spanish as precautionary notice to students and faculty. The school has not issued any operational updates on their website or social media since.

How To Help Those IMpacted By The Hurricane

To help those whose lives, homes, and valuables were lost in Hurricane Melissa, the Red Cross Foundation, UNICEF USA, and many other organizations have banded together to raise funds for people in need and provide resources for those affected. Visit the websites of any of these programs to help those impacted.

Stay tuned for more information as schools continue to share updates.