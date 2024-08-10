ICYMI, Brooke Schofield is currently at the center of a major controversy. Recently resurfaced tweets revealed the influencer making controversial and racist remarks, including defending George Zimmerman, the man who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in February 2012.

The 27-year-old influencer has since released two apology videos in response to the resurfaced tweets. The first video, posted on Aug. 4, was widely criticized, as Schofield attributed her offensive posts to her conservative upbringing. “It was just me and my grandpa, he is a very right wing conservative man. My household was just Fox News all the time,” Schofield said.

In her second, longer video posted on Aug. 6, Schofield acknowledged how she missed the mark in her initial apology and appeared to make a more genuine effort to address her past behavior. In her second video Schofield said, “I obviously saw everything going on and how hurt everyone was by it so I felt like I just had to put something out as soon as I physically could so nobody thought I was ignoring the situation.” Schofield also uploaded a separate TikTok on Aug. 6 informing her viewers that she donated to The Trayvon Martin Foundation. “Reparations are more important than apologies,” she said.

But are these two TikTok apology videos enough to fix the mess her past tweets created? Absolutely not, IMHO, but there’s one thing Schofield said in her Aug. 6 video that makes me think she could right her wrongs — if she executes it effectively.

In Schofield’s second apology video, she expressed her desire to increase the visibility of Black creators on social media. “I have been and will be continuing to look into repartition initiatives to share with you guys and figure out ways that we can give Black creators more visibility because we all know that’s a major problem in this space.”

As a Black writer, community organizer, and social justice advocate who often works with people like myself, this proposal has real potential.

However, the effectiveness and sincerity of this initiative will depend on its execution. If Schofield actively works to create a platform for Black creators, providing them with the visibility and support they deserve, it would be a powerful act of reconciliation. This would help elevate Black voices in the digital space and show that Schofield is taking tangible steps to learn from her past mistakes and support the community she previously offended.

But if this initiative remains just words with no action, it could make Schofield’s apology hollow and unforgivable. Failing to follow through on her promise would be a missed opportunity to create a platform for Black creators, and to meaningfully engage with those she has hurt. It would suggest that her apology was a performative act that cushioned the backlash rather than a genuine commitment to change.

As of Aug. 9, Schofield had yet to follow up on her promise to elevate Black voices. It’s on Schofield to make her next move and TBH, she only has one real play.