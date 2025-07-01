Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This Brand Will Pay You To Watch Y2K Movies Like ‘Mean Girls’

Between faraway vacations, long sunny days, and exciting nights out, there’s no better way to unwind during the summer than with a chill movie night with your best friends. If you’re a fan of movies like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and 50 First Dates, you won’t want to miss this opportunity from the unflavored water brand Hint. In honor of their 20th birthday, they’re giving fans the chance to win cash while watching their favorite Y2K movies this summer. 

Hint is celebrating its big birthday with a sweet, refreshing, and nostalgic sweepstakes. Through the month of July, fans can enter to win six cases of Hint Water, two tickets to the Rooftop Cinema Club, and a $2,005 cash prize. 

So… where do the Y2K movies come in? The Rooftop Cinema club is an outdoor movie theater that screens feel-good classics and Y2K movies — the perfect choice in movies for those still trying to make fetch happen. You and your bestie could win two tickets to a movie screening, and you’ll get to try an array of Hint Water flavors from their Summer Classics variety pack. (I’m personally dying to try Citrus Raspberry Twist!) Plus, winners receive $2,005, a nod to Hint’s founding year. Plus, if you’re in Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, Miami, or New York, you could head to your local Rooftop Cinema Club during the month of July and check out the full-sized Hint beverages at your next screening!

If you’re wondering how to enter for this sweet summer prize, here’s how. First, make sure to follow Hint (@hint) on Instagram. Next, like their 20th birthday sweepstakes post. Finally, leave a comment on the sweepstakes post sharing your favorite early 2000s movie, tag a friend, and use the hashtags #Hint2005Sweepstakes and #SummerClassics. To be eligible to win, you must be a resident of the U.S. and be at least 18 years old to enter. The sweepstakes runs from July 1 to 31, and five winners will be drawn. 

hint movie sweepstakes
Hint

By pairing nostalgic movies and refreshing flavored water, Hint wants to celebrate its birthday and give you the ultimate summer treat. Happy entering, and good luck!

