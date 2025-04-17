Heyoon Jeong Is Ready To Tell Her Own Story

Heyoon Jeong, a triple threat singer, dancer, and rapper, believes that timing is crucial, which is why she took a year away from the music industry before returning as a polished solo artist. “I think there’s divine timing for everything,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “I want to make sure it’s the right time and right story that I want to share with the audience.”

Jeong was a member of the global pop and dance ensemble Now United, which launched with artists from several countries working together to create a distinctive sound. She departed the group in March 2023 and returned to the spotlight in November 2024, this time telling her story with her own sound and voice. But being in a group to now working alone is no small task. “If I’m being honest, it was so not easy,” Jeong says. “The transition has been so challenging, but in the best way possible because there was so much growth within me [for] the last couple years [as I transitioned] out of the group.” Jeong used the rest of 2023 to figure out her voice and draw inspiration from her time with the group. “I was just making music constantly for a whole year, and figuring out how I could start the storytelling of my rich experience I got to have with the group.”

The end product is what fans witness on Jeong’s two most recent songs, her debut single, “Pivot,” and her latest release, “ASAP.” The two singles represent different viewpoints that Jeong wants to highlight to her fans. “Pivot” explores self-acceptance and following one’s own path, whilst “ASAP” conveys an irrepressible need for love. “The first two songs I wanted to make sure were an introduction,” Jeong continues, “‘Pivot’ was specifically such a transitional moment in my life.”

Both songs are heavily influenced by R&B and Afrobeat rhythms, which, while an artistic interest for Jeong, are also part of her passion for her most important commitment: promoting diversity and representation in all aspects of her work. “My experience specifically was that I always felt kind of an outsider in a way,” Jeong says, drawing on her own lived experience to make the connection. “Growing up in Korea and then getting to experience debuting [internationally] and traveling the world. It’s such a unique experience. But I always felt like ‘I don’t know, where is home?’”

While in Now United, Jeong was constantly exposed to other cultures, which gave her a fresh perspective on life that she now wants to share with others. “I want to make sure with, not just with my music, but [with] everything that I get to do, [from] creating content in music videos [to] visuals, I want to make sure people are represented and nobody feels left out.”

Now, Jeong spends time in both Los Angeles and Seoul, drawing inspiration from both cities while still paying homage to her roots. “Coming back to Seoul after living in L.A is like reconnecting with the people that have known me since I was little, that grew up with me.” She continues, “They keep me grounded, where the community I have in L.A. reminds me of the new me that has grown so much since and learned all of these things.”

So what’s next for Jeong as she continues her solo career? “I definitely want to put out an EP first — hopefully before the end of this year. I’m working on it,” she says. “I love putting together a full concept, and I know the fans who’ve been with me since day one will really appreciate that.”