I might have just found your new fave artist and song with the release of Heyoon’s latest single, “ASAP.” On Feb. 27, the South Korean global singer released her single, “ASAP,” which is a seductive, playful song about wanting to be by your crush’s side as soon as possible (no pun intended). The single is a follow-up to her debut track, “Pivot,” which was released in November 2024.

If you’re not familiar with Heyoon, you may have seen some of her earlier choreography and dance works. She was a member of the global pop and dance ensemble Now United, which launched with musicians from several countries collaborating to create a distinct sound. She left the group in 2023 and is now in the spotlight again, this time with her own sound and voice. One thing that stood out to me the most about “ASAP”? The lyrics. And you know I had to break them down to find out exactly what they mean. You can thank me later!

Heyoon takes a playful approach to the first verse of “ASAP” as she details the overpowering feelings of developing a crush and being unable to stop thinking about that special someone. She sings, “True, maybe it’s the adrenaline rush / I can’t sleep lately, I twist and I turn / Miss you so bad, it physically hurts (I miss you so, I need to know) / Oh, mhm-hm.” She continues in the verse, discussing the one-sided nature of the connection. The lyrics express Heyoon’s dissatisfaction with her crush for being emotionally unavailable and just spending time with her when it’s convenient for them. She sings, “You only come around when things come easy / Look, even if I tried, I can’t go back / ‘Cause you’ve been on my mind, goddamn, you get me / You said you would stop by, OK, but when?”

The chorus seemingly answers the question posed at the end of the first verse, where Heyoon expresses her desire to see her crush as soon as possible. In the chorus, she emphasizes that she doesn’t care what they do, as long as they’re together — she’s done hesitating. The lyrics read, “Can it be like, as soon as possible? / I don’t wanna take it slow / Honestly, I don’t know/ Where the hell it’s goin’, baby / Take me to Monaco / Anywhere you wanna go / F*ck bein’ responsible / I just want you right here with me.”

The post-chorus has the same cadence as the chorus, reiterating Heyoon’s wish to be with her crush right away. The song’s collab with rapper Chris Patrick is highlighted in the second verse, where Patrick raps, “Ayy, look / As soon as possible / To see you, I’d hurdle two hundrеd obstacles / Don’t tell me you miss me, I heard it all before / Prove it to me when you lick this popsicle.” Patrick takes on the character of Heyoon’s crush boldly and flirtatiously answering her question and expressing his willingness to come and find her.

Patrick continues, “Say the word, and I’ma slide / BBW, like my women wide / BMW way you revved up / Tryna hit positions that leave you with both ya legs up / I wanna make the room stank (I wanna mess ya bed up).” The sensual lyrics highlight Patrick’s eagerness to be intimate with his crush the moment she calls for him. His words convey both desire and urgency, emphasizing his readiness to act on their connection.

Toward the end of the second verse, Patrick expresses his wish to see his crush right away and for them to be alone. He raps, “First-class the flight to me tonight / F*ck goin’ home, this one way cool / Let’s disappear, go off the grid / Buy us a crib, jump over brooms / I’m speedin’ up the pace, lil’ baby / Feinin’ for ya face, lil’ baby / We need a lil’ Sean Paul temperature, bussin’ up on a beach / With smooth waist to waist, lil’ baby / I need you.”

Heyoon closes “ASAP” in the song’s pre-chorus, altering her lines somewhat from the first as she reveals her want to be intimate with her crush despite their rising tension. She sings, “As soon as possible / I don’t wanna take it slow / Just let it overflow / On a high, I’m fallin’, baby / We let the tension grow / Your touch is all I wanna know / F*ck bein’ responsible / I just want you right here with me.”

Time for me to listen to “ASAP” on repeat!