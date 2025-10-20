Instagram is giving college students a new way to stay connected. After launching Instagram Schools on Aug. 26 as a verified space for students to connect within their university network, the app has officially added School Stories, a feature that lets classmates share posts only students from their school can see.

For many students, Instagram already plays a big role in college life — it’s how students meet their roommates, promote club events, and stay up to date with what is happening in their college town. But between campus group chats, flyers, and those random DMs you get from clubs, it can still be hard to keep track of everything happening around you. This new feature will help cut out some of that confusion by bringing everything into a space you already use.

Think of it as turning your Explore Page into a live feed of campus life — familiar faces, local events, and all the moments to keep you entertained at college. Students who are verified through Instagram Schools can now post to a shared Story, visible exclusively to others at their school. Whether it’s promoting a club meeting, showing off your fit for the tailgate, or reminding people about that late-night event on campus, the update makes it easier to share and keep up with what’s happening on campus — without random accounts or alumni dropping in.

Instagram

The new feature is a part of the larger Instagram Schools feature, which students can sign up for by verifying their enrollment through UNiDAYS. Once verified, students can add their school’s banner to their profile, browse through a directory of classmates, and now, view and post Stories that are only visible within their campus’ network. Stories add a real-time element to the existing community. For student leaders, athletes, and club organizers, it’s also a new way to spread the word about upcoming activities. Instead of relying solely on flyers, email lists, or group chats, students can use their school’s Story to reach classmates directly within the app. On larger campuses especially, it’s a way to make the community feel smaller and more connected.

Access to the feature is limited to verified users within each campus hub, keeping each campus’ Story private and secure. To join, go to your Instagram profile, tap “Add Your School,” and complete the short verification process. Once confirmed, you’ll be able to view and contribute to your school’s shared Story feed. It’s a small update, but one that could make finding a community on campus a lot easier.