4 Award-Winning Influencers You Should Keep An Eye On This Year

In a fast-paced online landscape that’s always changing, it could be hard to cut through the noise. But these four women have done just that, making their mark on the internet and becoming 2025’s InfluenceHer Collective Award winners. The InfluenceHer Collective, or IHC, helps Gen Z and millennial influencers connect with brands to support their influencer journeys while creating innovative content.

The 2025 IHC Awards celebrate innovative creators who are making waves in beauty, food, and lifestyle. This year’s winners, announced on May 16 on Instagram, showcase a wide spectrum of content creators who have carved their own paths on social media, keeping their audience and communities at the center of it all. Their unique internet niches allow them to connect with followers across multiple platforms, highlighting trending topics and personalized takes.

The IHC award winners will be recognized for their impact and empowerment during Her Conference in New York City on June 14, 2025. The IHC competition winners will also gain a unique opportunity to become Her Campus guest editor in their respective topic areas throughout the academic year, so keep an eye out for more from them in the near future. Now, let’s meet these incredible winners, and get a closer look at their content!