4 Award-Winning Influencers You Should Keep An Eye On This Year

In a fast-paced online landscape that’s always changing, it could be hard to cut through the noise. But these four women have done just that, making their mark on the internet and becoming 2025’s InfluenceHer Collective Award winners. The InfluenceHer Collective, or IHC, helps Gen Z and millennial influencers connect with brands to support their influencer journeys while creating innovative content.
The 2025 IHC Awards celebrate innovative creators who are making waves in beauty, food, and lifestyle. This year’s winners, announced on May 16 on Instagram, showcase a wide spectrum of content creators who have carved their own paths on social media, keeping their audience and communities at the center of it all. Their unique internet niches allow them to connect with followers across multiple platforms, highlighting trending topics and personalized takes.
The IHC award winners will be recognized for their impact and empowerment during Her Conference in New York City on June 14, 2025. The IHC competition winners will also gain a unique opportunity to become Her Campus guest editor in their respective topic areas throughout the academic year, so keep an eye out for more from them in the near future. Now, let’s meet these incredible winners, and get a closer look at their content!
- Beauty Influencer of the Year: Brianda Gonzalez
Brianda Gonzalez takes curly hair inspo to the next level with her imaginative content. With over 72K followers on Instagram and 4K on TikTok, Brianda uses her platform to educate and inspire followers to embrace their curly hair with relatable product recommendations and helpful styling tips.
Her current “holy grail” product? “BounceCurl Edgelift Defining Brush,” she tells Her Campus. “It’s one of my favorite curly hair tools ever invented, and has made my styling routine easier by defining my curls with just one brush stroke!”
Gonzalez showcases her beauty-centered content through tutorials, routines, and recommendations, but doesn’t forget to place an emphasis on the power of kindness and respect. “Beauty runs deeper than the surface. It reveals itself in one’s actions, in the way we speak to people, in the way we act for ourselves and others, and in the way we carry ourselves in this world.”
- Food & Beverage Influencer of the Year: Gillian Riley
-
Gillian Riley combines everyday college living with her vegan lifestyle to share tasty recipes and new foodie finds. Riley, with over 54.3K followers on Instagram and 154.7K on TikTok, shares snippets of her life with vegan meals, snacks, and recipes. From college dining hall ratings to “what I eat in a day”-style videos, Riley keeps viewers inspired and entertained with her vegan creations.
Her favorite viral recipe? “I absolutely loved the baked oats trend! My favorite was chocolate mint baked oats, where I used a chocolate protein shake and peppermint extract as the base,” she says. “I also loved this trend because it promoted loads of creativity!”
- Lifestyle Influencer of the Year: Lauren Renee
-
Lauren Renee connects with her audience daily using her colorful, engaging content. With videos centered around her daily routines, she takes her 28.6K Instagram and 44.2K TikTok followers along the ride. On her page, Renee describes herself as spontaneous, optimistic, and genuine, with an emphasis on using her platform to spread positive vibes.
Featuring her experiences solo traveling, glamping, and living day-to-day life without limits, Renee feels happiest “exploring the wonders of this earth,” she says. “Whether hiking a mountain in Oregon or swimming in the ocean in Florida, my soul is well fed in those moments!”
- Style Influencer of the Year: Machiami
-
2025’s IHC Style Influencer of the Year, Machiami, describes her style as “classy, covered, confident.” With over 17.6K followers on Instagram and nearly 5K on TikTok, her audience is captivated by hijab-friendly OOTDs and modest fashion inspo.
From event collaborations to most recently stepping into this year’s New York Fashion Week, Machiami uses her platform to spotlight the intersection between chic, personalized outfits, culture, and effortless class.
Machiami tells Her Campus there’s at least one item in her closet she’ll never get rid of: “my hijab.” A central aspect of her personal fashion, heritage, and identity, it’s always tying the perfect outfit together.