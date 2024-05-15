Everything You Need To Know About Her Conference 2024

This summer is bound to be epic, beginning with Her Campus’s 10th Her Conference, taking place in New York City on June 22. This anniversary event is not one to be missed. In the words of Taylor Swift, “It was the end of a decade, but the start of an age,” and as we wrap up our first decade of Her Conference, you better believe we’re heading into this new double digits era with a bang.

We are so excited to welcome you, and our incredible sponsors, into our Manhattan space this year for a day of celebrating your uniqueness, architecting your future, and exploring the infinite possibilities of what you can achieve. You’ll get to enjoy activities from brands like CVS, Amazon, Dove, and Lipton Green Tea throughout the day. Plus, you’ll get to attend sessions sponsored by Hallmark, Microsoft, and CVS. Need to freshen up throughout the day? The Honey Pot has your back!

Keep reading for more info on how the day will play out and what exactly you can expect from this epic event!

What Will My Day Look Like At Her Conference 2024?

We’re so glad you asked, because your day is going to be *chef kiss*. Since Her Conference is only one day, we had to make sure to maximize every single second. We’ll have exciting sessions running throughout the day, from AI to brand representation. When you’re not attending a panel, experiences are running throughout the venue the entire day for your convenience and enjoyment. Stop by our beauty touch-up bar that will get you camera ready for our in-house portrait studio (hello new LinkedIn photo!). Or, grab a treat from a very Insta-worthy (and delicious!) sweet spot or a refreshing green tea and head over to lounge in our dream dorm spaces. (Great inspo for the fall semester!)

We’re also handing out some awards — NBD. Her Conference 2024 will host the InfluenceHer Collective Awards, Her Campus Media’s premier influencer award ceremony that highlights the top six influencers across different categories like beauty, food & beverage, health & wellness, lifestyle, mental health, and style. The awards ceremony is designed to publicly recognize our community members for the content they’ve created, the communities they’ve built, and the impact they’ve had on their communities in the ever-evolving influencer industry. We’ll also be announcing two brand new categories, sponsored by CVS, to celebrate influencers making a difference in the health and wellness spaces. Join us as we celebrate and crown a new era of influencers! (And show the 2023 IHC winners some love here.)

Who Is Going To Be At Her Conference 2024?

In addition to you, of course, the guest list for Her Conference 2024 is stacked. This year we’re so excited to announce that Alyah Chanelle Scott will be joining us as a keynote speaker. You probably know Alyah as Whitney Chase in The Sex Lives of College Girls or Timberly Fox in Reboot, but the University of Michigan grad is also a director and Broadway actor and producer! (She’s even won a Tony!)

In addition to Alyah joining us as a keynote speaker, we’re also so excited to welcome the following folks to Her Conference as session speakers and moderators throughout the day:

Kira Jones, founder of Cacti Wellness

Sara Quenzer, Writer at Hallmark Cards

Mehrnoosh Sameki, Principal Product Lead, Responsible AI at Microsoft

Kathleen Sullivan, Senior Director for Microsoft Research

Lauryn Nicole, Content Creator

Claire Swadling, Harvard Student and Fashion & Technology Speaker

Rachel Janfaza, Founder and writer of The Up and Up!

Speakers will continue to be added to our lineup, and all of those listed above are subject to change.

Where Is Her Conference 2024 Taking Place?

This is the best part. The Her Conference 2024 speakers, panels, and brand experiences are epic, so we need a space that matches that — and we found it. We’re thrilled to announce that this June, we’ll be taking over an iconic Manhattan venue at 101 7th Ave. in Chelsea! This space used to be the Barney’s flagship store in New York City and is now the home of Her Conference 2024. Start planning your Insta pictures now, because there will be no shortage of opportunity — trust us.

How Do I Go To Her Conference 2024?

We’ve saved the best for last. We can’t wait to celebrate 10 years of Her Conference and 15 years of Her Campus with each and every one of you on June 22, but that can’t happen unless you get a ticket! Click the button below to buy your ticket now, and make sure to use code SUMMERCAMP for 50% off! Your ticket will include:

All day speakers and panels

Access to epic brand experiences

An iconic goody bag stuffed to the brim with all your favorite brands

Delicious snacks & drinks

Have any questions? Reach out to events@hercampus.com! We can’t wait to see you there!