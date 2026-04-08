The Meaning Behind Heeseung’s Name Change Is Super Heartfelt

On March 10, former ENHYPEN member Lee Heeseung announced his departure from the group. Now, less than a month later on April 8, Heeseung announced an official solo career under the name EVAN. So, what’s the reason for the rebrand?

The news that Heeseung is going solo after leaving the group doesn’t come as a surprise to ENGENE, the K-pop group’s official fan base name, as in his open letter explaining his departure to fans, he wrote that “I’ve been working on my personal work, and I’ve spent a lot of time hoping to show it to the ENGENE. There were a lot of things I wanted to show, but I also didn’t want to put my greed ahead of the team,” translated from Korean to English. This initial news came as a shock to fans, especially seeing as the group is about to embark on a world tour.

In the March 10 initial announcement from ENHYPEN’s label, BELIFT LAB, it was made clear that Heeseung would remain under the label and that he’d be “preparing a solo album.” Fans just didn’t expect the solo launch to come this soon. BELIFT describes EVAN as “a versatile vocalist defined by a trendy, sophisticated tone,” stating that “having consistently showcased his creative range through songwriting and production, he is now poised to define a new chapter as a solo artist.”

On EVAN’s official Instagram account, photos have been posted reintroducing Heeseung to the world as EVAN.

In a press release from BELIFT LAB on April 8, the label describes these minimalist looks as capturing the artist in his “most authentic form,” stating they show “the purest form of Evan—an artist at the very beginning of his identity, before any external definition is applied.” Heeseung describes his new identity as EVAN as “a name I’ve cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories. Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self.” It seems like this new solo career will be all about stripping down external labels and portraying vulnerability, though fans have mixed reactions.

Many fans are still unhappy with his departure from the group.

and btw if this was entirely his choice i consider him selfish https://t.co/MgzyXur7Aq — 𝙧𝙮𝙣𝙣𝙞 | REVIVE+ (@jinisifeye) April 8, 2026

Others think Heeseung has made it clear that he no longer wants to be associated with ENHYPEN.

He doesn’t even want to be associated with his group or stage name anymore that he’s debuting under a completely new name. This is Kind of embarrassing for those protesting and demanding to get him back in the group lol.😭 https://t.co/MuBZRnvmAe — isa (@solmerv) April 8, 2026

Of course, many fans are cheering on the former ENHYPEN member’s solo journey.

OMG HEESEUNG OFFICIALLY OPENED HIS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rLzRnmBgeq — 마르 (@EVAN01ACE) April 8, 2026

Some fans are holding out hope that this solo career is only temporary and that Heeseung will soon be back in ENHYPEN.

ok go for evan, but after his solo he will go back to enhypen heeseung . — lumi ⭑.ᐟ (@4shdow) April 8, 2026

Regardless, I can’t wait to see this new era.