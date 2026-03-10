Longtime K-pop fans woke up to unexpected news on March 10 when BELIFT LAB put out a statement that member Lee Heeseung would be leaving the group ENHYPEN to pursue solo work. “Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it,” the company’s statement read in part.

Soon after the shocking announcement, Heeseung put out his own personal statement in the form of a letter addressed directly to ENHYPEN fans, known as engenes. “First of all, I’m sure many engenes were surprised to hear my news, and I’m sure there are a lot of people who are curious about the sudden story,” the letter, translated from Korean to English, began. “So I wanted to tell engenes in person. For me, six years was a time filled with moments that were overwhelming and precious beyond words.”

His letter went on to thank fans for their support, then explained that he’s been thinking a lot about the kind of music he wants to make going forward, and both his company and personal team suggested this departure was the best decision to approach this new direction. “As you all know, I’ve been working on my personal work, and I’ve spent a lot of time hoping to show it to the ENGENE,” Heeseung continued. “There were a lot of things I wanted to show, but I also didn’t want to put my greed ahead of the team.”

Why Is Heeseung Leaving ENHYPEN?

Based on both BELIFT LAB’s statement and Heeseung’s letter to fans, it sounds like his time with the group had run its course. While it’s nearly impossible to know what’s gone down behind closed doors, by all accounts, it sounds like this wasn’t a move made out of bad blood or drama, but simply personal development. He wanted to do his own music, and his personal projects were taking over his commitment to the group he had pledged loyalty to.

According to BELIFT LAB’s announcement, the singer will stay signed on at the company, just now as a solo act. “We hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and Heeseung,” BELIFT LAB’s announcement read. “ENHYPEN remains committed to sharing energetic performances with EGENE. Heeseung will be preparing a solo album as an artist under BELIFT LAB.”

What Will Happen To ENHYPEN?

The other six members will all still remain in Enhypen: Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

Although heartbreaking to many fans, this news simply means you’ll now be getting music from both ENHYPEN and Heeseung, which is a plus if you really think about it. Heeseung ended his letter by thanking the group’s fandom for sticking with him and the other members since their debut, and hopes fans will continue supporting both ENHYPEN and his own solo work.