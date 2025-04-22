Everyone’s favorite coming-of-age story will soon be returning to your screen. Heartstopper is heading into its final chapter, as announced by Netflix on April 22. The fan-favorite series will be concluded in the form of a feature film, providing an ending to Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke)’s love story. The Heartstopper movie is said to star Connor and Locke, who will also serve as executive producers. The film will also be written by Heartstopper creator, executive producer, and graphic novelist Alice Oseman.

The finale of Heartstopper Season 3 featured many beloved characters taking their relationships to a new level, leaving a lot up in the air for the forthcoming movie. Netflix’s Tudum says the Heartstopper film “will explore how inevitable milestones affect the maturing characters,” answering the question: Can first loves really last forever?

The film wraps up the journey of Nick and Charlie as an adaptation of Oseman’s sixth and final Heartstopper graphic novel. With Season 3’s swoonworthy ending, the couple is now stronger than ever. With Nick preparing to leave for college and Charlie discovering newfound independence at school, the challenges of a long-distance relationship ensue, leading to doubts and new challenges. Meanwhile, the couple’s friends also navigate the challenges of love, friendship, and “the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.” The Heartstopper movie will be a testament to young love, friendship, and growing older.

The Heartstopper movie release date

Though there’s no release date yet, the movie begins filming this summer. Heartstopper Season 1 was released in 2022, Season 2 in 2023, and Season 3 in 2024. Considering the movie might be a bigger production, it’s likely that fans can expect to see the film premiere in 2026.

Where to watch the Heartstopper movie

The movie will be found on Netflix, along with all three seasons of the show.

The Heartstopper movie cast

So far, the only confirmed returning cast members are Kit Connor and Joe Locke, though fans have their fingers crossed that we’ll see friends (like Elle, Tara, and Imogen) return for the film.

Only time will tell what’s in store for Nick, Charlie, and their friends, but it’s likely that fans can expect the same heartfelt storytelling in the Heartstopper film, reflecting the ways Nick and Charlie have evolved over time. Like the rest of the series, the film will likely explore romantic love, mental health, and finding your place in the world throughout different phases of life. Fans will be able to say goodbye to beloved characters in the most heartfelt way possible.