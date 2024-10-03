‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Made Some Major Changes From The Books

Netflix’s Heartstopper Season 3 is finally here, and, like many of my fellow superfans of the beloved series, I’m already obsessed! When viewers last saw Charlie and Nick in Season 2, the show had replaced the rainy London skies for sunny, dreamy Paris. But the couple and their lovable friends have since returned to the U.K. for Season 3, and the new batch of sweet, swoony episodes are exactly what the fandom needed.

But for megafans of the original Heartstopper comics by author Alice Oseman, there were some unexpected changes from book to series. Personally, I was able to spot quite a few differences in Season 3, most of which had to do with the characterss’ relationships and story arcs. There was also a minor change to a new character’s name, which you might be able to guess if you’ve been a fan of Heartstopper for a while now. None of the changes are so glaring that they will affect the viewing experience — but they might take you a sec to adjust to.

So, without further ado, here are the differences between Heartstopper Season 3 and the books.

Spoiler warning: Spoilers for Heartstopper Season 3 and the book series follow.

1. Imogen & Sahar’s relationship

In Season 2 of Heartstopper, fans were introduced to Sahar (Leila Khan) on the Paris trip. Sahar was a minor character in the books, and in Season 2 began to have a storyline with Imogen (Rhea Norwood) as they became close on the trip. Imogen is a character who is not in Oseman’s Heartstopper comics, and was created to be one of Nick’s best friends in the series. Throughout Season 3, Sahar and Imogen’s friendship begins to change as their friend group starts noticing how close they have become after the Paris trip. It’s clear that Sahar has feelings for Imogen, but Imogen doesn’t seem to reciprocate those feelings… until a drunken kiss on Halloween. Since Imogen is not a character in the books, the relationship between Sahar and Imogen adds more layers to both characters and brings them closer together in Season 3.

2. Michael & Tori’s Relationship

In case you didn’t know, Oseman’s novel Solitaire follows Tori, Charlie’s older sister as she navigates through Year 12. Throughout Solitaire, Tori embarks on a friendship with fellow student Michael Holden as they attempt to figure out who is in Solitaire, a mysterious prank group at school. Michael and Tori meet in the books as a result of the pranks happening around their school, but Season 3 has the characters meet under different circumstances.

Photo By Netflix

During Sahar’s New Year’s Eve party, Tori goes with Charlie and his friends after he returns home from the clinic. Before the countdown begins, Charlie tells Tori that he hopes she finds someone she can be friends with and enjoy their company. As Tori walks around the house during the countdown, she makes eye contact with Michael, and the sparks begin to fly.

3. Isaac’s asexuality & aromantic storyline

While almost all of the main characters in Heartstopper are involved in relationships, one character that sticks out amongst the couples is Isaac. Isaac is one of Charlie’s best friends in the series and oftentimes watches his friends navigate their relationships. Isaac never finds himself involved in relationships of his own, and we come to find out in Season 3 that Isaac identifies as asexual and aromantic. Isaac speaks about his discovery with Charlie in the beginning of Season 3, explaining that he doesn’t feel anything when he thinks about relationships or physical intimacy.

In the Heartstopper book series, Isaac does not exist in Charlie’s friend group. Instead, the character, Aled, plays a pivotal role in the book series. Aled is one of the main characters in Oseman’s other book, Radio Silence, so there’s a chance we could see Aled join an upcoming season of the show.

4. Oliver’s (Sort-Of) cameo

Heartstopper’s Netflix adaptation features Charlie and Tori,; but did you know that there is a third Spring sibling in the books? In the book series, Charlie is the middle child of the family, while the youngest sibling is named Oliver. Oliver is a supporting character in the book series, and develops a close bond with Nick as he gets closer to the Spring family. The series only includes Charlie and Tori, but there is a small reference to Oliver in Season 3.

During episode 5, Charlie and Tori are dreading having their family visit for the holidays. While members of the Spring family visit, both Charlie and Tori attempt to navigate having Christmas with no problems. One of their younger cousins who visits is named Oliver, which is a reference to the younger sibling counterpart.

5. Jack Maddox

Season 3 has an episode centered around Charlie’s birthday, and it’s no surprise that Nick goes all out for the big day. Nick gifts Charlie tickets to meet his favorite English scholar, Jack Maddox, leaving Charlie speechless. While Charlie and Nick are at the book reading, we get to see Bridgerton’s own Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox.

Photo By Netflix

The Heartstopper books have the exact same character referenced throughout the series, just with the name Henry Maddox. It’s a small change, but we’re happy that the moment Charlie gets to meet one of his heroes stays in the show.

Most of the central plot from the Heartstopper comics has transferred over into the Netflix adaptation, giving fans a faithful adaptation to a beloved series. Season 3 adds more layers for the Heartstopper characters, and we found ourselves tearing up over their storylines this season.