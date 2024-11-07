So, Did People *Actually* Write In Hawk Tuah Girl’s Name On Election Ballots?

If you’ve been online recently, you may have seen Hawk Tuah Girl’s name popping up as an unexpected “candidate” in the 2024 presidential election. After an apparent screenshot of a CNN article claimed that Hawk Tuah Girl, whose real name is Haliey Welch, received over 75,000 write-ins for the election, it started circulating online. However, it turns out that the CNN article isn’t real — but can you blame people for believing it?

Hawk Tuah Girl became a viral sensation overnight, all thanks to a little joke that took the internet by storm.It all started with a viral YouTube video featuring Welch, a Nashville native, expalining “hawk tuah” as the sound of spitting on genitalia during a rather explicit moment. From there, the phrase became an inside joke amongst Gen Zers, with Hawk Tuah Girl evolving into a meme. Welch’s charm, combined with her witty and unapologetic style, quickly won over millions — she now has over 2.7 million Instagram followers and has unofficially become America’s newest internet sweetheart.

Welch has since embraced her viral status by launching a Hawk Tuah ’24 line of hats and hoodies, which have been selling out fast. Fans have been eager to rep the merch, showing support for Welch’s entrepreneurial spirit and her ability to capitalize on a viral moment. By turning a random catchphrase into a successful brand, Welch is building a business and expanding her fanbase — one hoodie at a time. In addition to her merch line, Welch also has her own podcast, Talk Tuah, which has featured guest stars like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jojo Siwa.

The “Hawk Tuah” phenomenon highlights how quickly a joke can turn into “fake news” in today’s digital world. In a landscape where memes often get mistaken for factual information, it’s easy to see how something as absurd as Hawk Tuah Girl being written in for the 2024 presidential election could have people genuinely questioning its authenticity. Though it was a lighthearted prank, it serves as a reminder of how the line between fact and fiction can easily blur on the internet.

If you voted for Kamala Harris, you’re the reason hawk tuah lost pic.twitter.com/aaSuJ0pR2V — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) November 7, 2024

The Hawk Tuah Girl write-in meme was just about laughs, but it shows how quickly things can spiral online. Whether you’re laughing along or scratching your head, this is a reminder for us all to double-check before taking any viral sensation at face value. So, the next time you see “Hawk Tuah Girl for President” popping up in your feed, just remember: it’s all part of the meme.