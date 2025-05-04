As rumors online swirl about who will attend the 2025 Met Gala, fans are questioning if their favorite celebrities will actually show up. While co-chairs like A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams have been confirmed to attend, the official guest list will be TBA until the stars hit the iconic Met steps. If you’re endlessly searching for more information about your favorite celebs attending, let’s unpack a certain someone we haven’t seen on the red carpet for a while. I’m wondering, will Harry Styles be at the 2025 Met Gala?

To be honest, it’s not likely. Styles’s first (and only) Met Gala appearance was in 2019, when he co-chaired the event alongside stars like Lady Gaga and Serena Williams. The artist showed up in head to toe Gucci, including a sheer black blouse, high-waisted trousers, and heeled boots. Styles has skipped the event ever since, leading fans to wonder if he’ll *hopefully* make a surprise appearance this year.

The star also hasn’t released new music in quite some time, so he doesn’t seem like he’s interested in extra promo. His most recent hit, “As It Was,” was released on April 1, 2022, and his third album, Harry’s House, was released the following May. With no recent music releases, Styles has been keeping a low profile after Love On Tour, which concluded in July of 2023. People have seen him roaming the streets of London and enjoying vacations in Italy and Berlin over the past year. The star was even spotted running the 2025 Tokyo Marathon — but that’s pretty much all fans have seen of him.

Because Styles has been keeping away from public appearances and projects since 2023, his attendance at the Met Gala is far from being confirmed. While it’s unlikely that we’ll see Styles walking up the Met steps this year, a girl can dream, right?