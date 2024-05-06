An early congratulations to the class of 2024; your commencement ceremony is closely approaching. Whether you are graduating with a job lined up, or you’re taking it one day at a time, this is a time to be proud of all of your accomplishments thus far and look forward to the next step in your journey.

The class of 2024 is a special class in particular because a lot of the college students who are graduating college this year were also 2020 graduates in high school. If this was you, that means that due to the pandemic, there was a good chance you may have had a modified graduation ceremony (if you had one at all).

With this in mind, you know the class of 2024 will be going all-out this time around when it comes to celebrating their graduation to make up for what they might’ve missed out on in the past. (If their schools don’t *also* cancel this year’s ceremonies, that is.)

What better way to commemorate the celebrations — no matter what they look like — than with Instagram captions to show off on your social media the fact that you graduated and are proud of it.

So for all of the new and soon-to-be grads, here are 33 graduation Instagram captions for the class of 2024.

Funny captions for graduation

Totally wasn’t like the movies…

So long, college!

“What, like it’s hard?”

Done with the B.S. (Bachelor of Science)

I hope this B.S. (Bachelor of Science) pays off!

I’m feeling like such a B.A. (Bachelor of Arts)

Hotter by one degree.

If you’re reading this, I graduated!

You can now officially refer to me as an alum.

Everyone on three say… “Graduate!”

The tassel was *definitely* worth the hassle.

Time to start job hunting.

Thanks, caffeine, I couldn’t have done it without you.

I guess C’s really do get degrees!

So does this mean I need to start adulting now?

Call me when we have our reunion!

Sentimental captions for graduation

Watch out world, I’m grown now.

Officially a college graduate.

Last day of school forever!

She believed she could, so she did.

Class dismissed, for real this time.

Diploma in hand and plans on my mind.

This is what dreams are made of.

Onto the next adventure!

Thank you for the best years of my life.

2024-specific captions for graduation