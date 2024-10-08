Love Island USA is well over, but the drama surrounding the show’s cast is far from complete. ICYMI, according to an Oct. 8 report from TMZ, Season 6 OG Hannah Smith was arrested on Sept. 30 and reportedly charged with two felonies. Smith’s team declined to comment on the report.

Smith was one of the original five women cast on Season 6 of Love Island USA. After forming a short-lived connection with Kendall Washington, their flame fizzled out, and Smith became the first islander dumped from the island. She may not have found love, but she walked away with numerous friendships and offered the audience hilarious soundbites in the less-than-stellar reunion episode.

It’s been roughly three months since Season 6 wrapped, but the show re-entered the spotlight when news of Smith’s arrest went viral online. Fans on TikTok and X shared pictures of Smith’s mugshot and charges, which reportedly include willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and terrorist threats and acts — both of which are felonies.

TMZ reports that Smith was taken out of a concert venue in Atlanta, Georgia for alleged “disorderly” conduct and “allegedly [trying] to punch a cop with a closed fist.” According to the police documents, Smith also allegedly threatened the officer’s (and his sister’s) life. Smith’s team declined to comment on the report.

Despite the controversy, Smith has kept quiet about the arrest. On TikTok, she’s resumed posting regularly, and even shared a video on Oct. 6 asking her followers for recommendations for how to celebrate her upcoming birthday. (She’s a Virgo, if you’re wondering.)

Since news of Smith’s arrest went viral, fans have been in a state of shock, sharing their reactions on social media. On Oct. 7, TikTok user @sallyallure became one of the first fans to post about Smith’s arrest with a video using the show’s iconic opening track “Came Here for Love” while questioning the situation. “Me seeing Hannah from Love Island USA got arrested in Cobb county with 2 felony charges,” she wrote on the video.

But they weren’t the only ones confused by the incident, as many other fans have had the same reaction to Smith’s arrest.

While there’s a lot of interest in Smith’s arrest, I truly hope she’s doing alright. Maybe she’ll address the news soon, or maybe she won’t, but I will be refreshing my feed for any updates in the meantime.