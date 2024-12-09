Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Engaged

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

On Nov. 29, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen announced through Instagram that he proposed to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Here’s what we know:

Fans were shocked by what they saw on their Instagram feeds on Black Friday. A candle and flower-filled proposal from Allen to Steinfeld, with the caption that the couple had gotten engaged on Nov. 22. This practically broke the internet, with comments flooding with love from even some of the most unexpected people. This included Travis Kelce, Rebel Wilson and the official NFL Instagram page.

The two began dating in the spring of 2023, first being spotted out in New York City by the “New York Post.” However, they did not go official until Allen posted a photo dump on Instagram on July 23. This featured an image of the couple looking at the Eiffel Tower together and another of Allen and Steinfeld at a family event.

Many would agree that this is an extremely underrated celebrity couple, specifically, a football and celebrity one (All respect for Taylor Swift and Kelce and Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios). Allen and Steinfeld have kept their relationship fairly on the low and very unproblematic. Many people didn’t even know they were in a relationship for a while, considering the minimal posts they had with one another.

Allen has had quite a successful career so far, having played for the Bills for six seasons, starting in 2018. Recently, he has been gaining a lot of traction not only for his football skills but for being a genuine and humble player.

Allen stands out from so many other quarterbacks. He has the highest passer rating in a single postseason ever in 2021 and has made two Pro Bowls (in 2020 and 2022).

It doesn’t just stop there. For the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, Allen designed custom cleats with children in a hospital that he wore to his next game.

In his most recent game on Dec. 1, he had a passing, a rushing and a receiving touchdown all in one game. This gave him the title of the first quarterback ever to do so.

Now for his fiancée, Steinfeld. Many know her from her films, including but not limited to; “Pitch Perfect 2 & 3,” “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Hawkeye.” Why just star in a variety of films when you can be a singer too? Steinfeld does it all.

“Starving,” “Let Me Go” and “Most Girls” are only three of her many songs. Over the years, she has received well-deserved awards. These include “MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Artist” (2017), “Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer” (2011) and “Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough of the Year” (2011).

Although both are extremely successful on their own and have made quite the names for themselves throughout the years, fans are now able to see how this couple speaks of each other publicly, which comes along with the fame, of course. On the Golden Globes carpet, when the actress hears someone say, “go Bills,” she makes it known that she is only interested in Allen’s number.

When Allen is then asked in a postgame interview how playing the game as a “soon-to-be-married man” is, he explains how he felt free, as a smile was beaming off of his face. Even when not together, us fans are still able to see how much the two value each other and the genuine love they share, which is what contributes to a healthy relationship.

Although this celebrity couple keeps to themselves more than others, many believe they are perfect for each other. Both Allen and Steinfeld created huge names for themselves early on in their lives for a variety of reasons. Not only this, but the way they treat others is extremely respectable, and they are two humble human beings.

Many fans cleverly responded to their engagement with the comment that Allen would receive two rings this year (the Super Bowl and the engagement ring).