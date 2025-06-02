From casually being spotted in New York City to a surprise wedding, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship has quietly become one of the internet’s favorite unexpected love stories. The Sinners actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback first sparked dating rumors back in May 2023, shortly after Allen’s long-term relationship with his college sweetheart ended. What followed was a slow burn full of soft launches, sideline sightings, subtle interview nods, and one seriously awkward paparazzi moment that Allen later vented about on a podcast. Still, they kept things extremely chill — and that’s why their May 31 wedding caught so many fans off guard (in the best way).

Two years after being publicly linked for the first time, the pair tied the knot in Montecito, California— and managed to do it without the usual Hollywood fanfare. If you’ve been casually (or not-so-casually) following their love story, you know this wasn’t your typical NFL-meets-pop-star romance. So now that they’ve officially said “I do,” let’s rewind through their relationship timeline.

April 2023: Josh’s Breakup Sparks Speculation

Before Steinfeld entered the picture, fans noticed that Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, unfollowed him and wiped her Instagram clean of all photos of him. Cue the internet putting two and two together — something was definitely going on.

May 2023: Hailee & Josh Are Spotted Together

It didn’t take long for Allen to be linked to someone new. Paparazzi captured him walking around NYC with none other than singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

August 2023: Josh Kinda-Sorta Acknowledges Hailee

During an episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Allen danced around the topic of his new romance — but didn’t deny it either. During the episode he called out the paparazzi for invading their privacy, saying it gave him a “gross feeling.”

October 2023: Hailee Hits the Sidelines

Fans spotted Steinfeld at a Bills game in London, quietly supporting her man. It wasn’t a hard launch, but it was definitely a soft one.

July 2024: The Instagram Hard Launch

Finally! Allen posted Steinfeld on Instagram for the first time in a summer photo dump with the simple caption, “Onward 🤘🏼.” Their soft launch era was officially over.

November 2024: They’re Engaged!

On November 29, the couple announced their engagement, just a week after Allen popped the question during a sunset moment. Fans (and Bills Nation) were not ready.

February 2025: Hailee Steals The Show At NFL Honors

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2025 NFL Honors, where Allen took home the MVP award and thanked Steinfeld in his speech.

April 2025: Josh Supports Hailee’s Movie Premiere

Josh Allen is a proud fiancé 👏 (via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/m08x9N3Hno — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 23, 2025

The supportive relationship continues — at a press conference, Josh gushed over Hailee’s new movie Sinners, calling it “fantastic” and saying he was proud of her success.

May 2025: The Surprise Wedding

Just when fans thought they couldn’t get more private, Steinfeld and Allen said “I do” without a major announcement or paparazzi tip-off. After two years of keeping things low key, they wrapped up their love story with the softest wedding launch ever.

Congratulations to these newlyweds!