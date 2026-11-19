Happy GTA 6 release day! The long-awaited and much-anticipated video game has officially hit millions of Playstation 5 consoles all around the globe. Players have been sharing hilarious GTA 6 memes nonstop and showing off some of the funny in-game experiences. If you haven’t bought the game yet or are still in need of a PS5, don’t worry. There’s plenty of ways to engage with GTA 6 content without clicking the “checkout” button on the Playstation store. One of those ways is to catch a Twitch stream, and there a few amazing female streamers who are currently showing off their GTA 6 gameplay on the platform.

Over the last few years, streaming has taken over social media. Streamers like iShowSpeed have created an interconnected, global fan community simply by sharing their experiences online live. The second GTA launched, tons of creators hopped on Twitch to share their experience playing the game with their viewers. It’s a fun, interactive, and completely free way to get a taste of GTA 6. But, let’s be real: Most of the popular streamers are guys, and that might not be what you’re looking for when you’re trying to watch a GTA playthrough. So, if you’re looking for some female streamers to check out, you’re in the right place. Here are six female Twitch streamers that are playing the new GTA 6.