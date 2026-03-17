Here’s Every Leak & Hint Gracie Abrams Has Teased For Her Next Album

While some artists swear to silence when it comes to their new albums and upcoming eras, Gracie Abrams isn’t as secretive. It’s been nearly two years since the pop singer-songwriter released her second album, The Secret Of Us, in June 2024 — and fans are hungry for a third. Since Abrams has been subtly (and not-so-subtly) dropping hints about a new release since early 2025, fans think she may be gearing up for a long-awaited third album announcement, and there are major leaks and hints to prove it.
While fans have been speculating about a third album from Abrams for over a year, Abrams confirmed that something new is in the works in an interview with People back in January 2026. “I’m beyond ready for it to belong to everyone else,” she shared. “I’ve never felt this way about anything I’ve made before, so it’s definitely driving me crazy in a good way.” As a huge Gracie Abrams fan, the feeling is definitely mutual — all this anticipation is driving me crazy in the best way possible.
In addition to this interview moment, the other hints Abrams has been dropping about new music have been anything but minor, from leaking her own unreleased songs on her Instagram Stories to playing and discussing new music at shows. Fan speculation especially spiked the week of March 10, when Abrams posted photos in the studio with her producer on Instagram. Fans took it as a huge sign that her third album is right around the corner.
After over a year of clues regarding new music, it seems fans are finally in the home stretch before Abrams’s third album. Let’s take a look at every song leak and hint Abrams has dropped that has fans believing GA3 is coming soon.
- “Cold Goodbyes”
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Rumors of Abrams’s new album sparked as she toured her second album, The Secret of Us, in Europe and the UK in 2025. At her show in Milan on Feb. 25, 2025, she debuted an unreleased song on piano called “Cold Goodbyes.”
- “Death Wish”
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Abrams played another unreleased song on The Secret of Us Tour in London on March 6, 2025, titled “Death Wish.” She said, “This song is about a friend of mine who recently was dating a mega narcissist,” before playing the song. “I was listening to them talk about it a lot, so this song is about that.”
After debuting “Death Wish” on piano, she leaked a snippet of the studio recording on her Instagram Stories on March 11, 2025. “Dunno what I want to do with all the music at this point, if it ends up being another full album or if there are EPs along the way or what… stay tuned,” she wrote.
After fans’ love for “Death Wish” flooded in, Abrams officially released the live piano recording to streaming platforms on March 31, 2025. “This is the first and only time I’ve played this song,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the release, “but I wanted you to have this version before anything else.” Abrams made “Death Wish” a permanent song on the setlist for The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour in July 2025, but notably played the piano version rather than the studio version.
- Instagram Stories Song Leaks
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“Death Wish” isn’t the only snippet Abrams has shared on her Instagram Stories. On March 11, 2025, she posted leaks of two more unreleased demos. While the first of these demos has no known name, fans speculate the song references the January 2025 California wildfires with the lyrics, “Every kid that I grew up with has lost their childhood house / No way to make sense of it, that’s why I’m making sound.”
The second snippet Abrams leaked that day seemed to be a love song: “I want our friends to want to third wheel / I want to kiss you in a big field / I want to know you all of my years, I really do.”
Finally, Abrams posted a photo of her laptop screen showing a song file titled “What If It’s Right.” “I won’t play any of this now,” she wrote, “but it is my favorite song we’ve ever made I think.”
- “Crazy Girl”
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The love song snippet Abrams posted on her Instagram Stories made its live debut on July 4, 2025, when Abrams performed the full song at BST Hyde Park. She played it acoustically alongside her producer, Aaron Dessner, and revealed the song’s title to be “Crazy Girl.”
- “It Doesn’t Sit Right”
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While playing an acoustic show together in Brooklyn, New York, Abrams and Dessner revealed the name of another unreleased song that fans speculate will appear on her new album: “It Doesn’t Sit Right.” “We’re not playing that now because I kind of have to finish it,” she told the crowd. “But we’re so excited for that song.”
- “Out Of Nowhere”
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On June 8, 2025, Abrams shared yet another unreleased song snippet on Instagram, featuring the lyrics, “And it’s violent how I need you / Now that you know how we were so out of nowhere.” On June 27, 2025, Abrams debuted the full song live at Glastonbury Festival, with the official title, “Out Of Nowhere.” While she has stuck to playing other unreleased tracks acoustically, “Out Of Nowhere” made its debut with full studio production, and the song was permanently added to The Secret Of Us Deluxe Tour setlist in July 2025.