Here’s Every Leak & Hint Gracie Abrams Has Teased For Her Next Album

While some artists swear to silence when it comes to their new albums and upcoming eras, Gracie Abrams isn’t as secretive. It’s been nearly two years since the pop singer-songwriter released her second album, The Secret Of Us, in June 2024 — and fans are hungry for a third. Since Abrams has been subtly (and not-so-subtly) dropping hints about a new release since early 2025, fans think she may be gearing up for a long-awaited third album announcement, and there are major leaks and hints to prove it.

While fans have been speculating about a third album from Abrams for over a year, Abrams confirmed that something new is in the works in an interview with People back in January 2026. “I’m beyond ready for it to belong to everyone else,” she shared. “I’ve never felt this way about anything I’ve made before, so it’s definitely driving me crazy in a good way.” As a huge Gracie Abrams fan, the feeling is definitely mutual — all this anticipation is driving me crazy in the best way possible.

In addition to this interview moment, the other hints Abrams has been dropping about new music have been anything but minor, from leaking her own unreleased songs on her Instagram Stories to playing and discussing new music at shows. Fan speculation especially spiked the week of March 10, when Abrams posted photos in the studio with her producer on Instagram. Fans took it as a huge sign that her third album is right around the corner.

After over a year of clues regarding new music, it seems fans are finally in the home stretch before Abrams’s third album. Let’s take a look at every song leak and hint Abrams has dropped that has fans believing GA3 is coming soon.