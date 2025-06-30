Gracie Abrams Posted The Cutest Video Of Her & Paul Mescal On Her IG Story

One of the cutest celebrity couples just got cuter. It’s no secret that Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal have been dating for about a year. Amidst their busy schedules — Abrams is currently touring her album, The Secret Of Us, and Mescal recently starred in The History of Sound — the pair has been spotted on dates and attending events together since June 2024. While their relationship isn’t a secret to fans, they’ve kept things private and low-key, and have opted away from posting each other on social media — until Abrams finally posted Mescal on her Instagram Stories on June 29.

Abrams and Mescal spent the last weekend of June at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, where Abrams made her debut Glastonbury performance on June 27. In true supportive boyfriend fashion, Mescal was spotted in the crowd dancing to Abrams’s set, along with his Normal People costars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Fionn O’Shea, and India Mullen.

Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Fionn O'Shea and India Mullen this weekend at Glastonbury Festival 🥹 pic.twitter.com/YCzog2ayH3 — Paul Mescal Updates (@mescalupdates) June 30, 2025

After Abrams’s performance, she and Mescal spent the next two days enjoying the festival as fans, which led to Abrams posting Mescal on her Instagram. On June 29, they watched Olivia Rodrigo’s — Abrams’s close friend and former SOUR tourmate — headlining performance. Abrams posted a video on her Instagram story of her and Mescal dancing in the crowd during Rodrigo’s duet with The Cure’s Robert Smith. In the video, Abrams is up on Mescal’s shoulders, and he spins them around as they both sing along to “Friday I’m In Love.” It’s an adorable, IG-official nod to their notoriously private relationship.

Gracie via Instagram story ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gJswlDpbvd — Gracie Abrams Nation (@GRAClENATION) June 29, 2025

Although they haven’t publicly spoken about their relationship, Abrams and Mescal are undoubtedly a swoon-worthy couple. In February 2024, Abrams discussed love and healthy relationships with Cosmopolitan and was the cover star for their Valentine’s Day issue. She didn’t mention Mescal by name, but fans safely assumed she was referencing their relationship in the interview. Abrams spoke about her idea of a healthy relationship, saying, “What I love about a healthy relationship is that your life doesn’t radically change. You just fit into each other in a way that feels positively challenging and deeply supportive — it’s like a place to land.”

Mescal’s debut on Abrams’s Instagram could be the first step in making their relationship more social media-public, or it could just be a rare glimpse into their private romance from the couple themselves. Either way, Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal have my entire heart.