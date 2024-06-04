Um, Can We Talk About Those Ticket Prices For Gracie Abrams’ Tour?

ICYMI, Gracie Abrams’ fans spent June 4 in the trenches as they tried to secure tickets to her The Secret Of Us tour, which she announced on social media on June 3. After her opening stint on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour — and her unreleased track “Close To You” resurfacing on TikTok — many are now dying for the chance to see Abrams live. She’s also set to drop her sophomore album The Secret of Us on June 21, which will include a collaboration with Swift called “us.” It’s safe to say that Abrams has been popping off lately, so it’s no surprise that her Ticketmaster queues have been flooded with anxious fans trying to get their hands on tickets to this highly-anticipated tour.

However, it doesn’t look like the internet is too happy with how this high ticket demand is being handled. On social media, some people revealed that they got the seats they wanted, while many were left in the queue and ultimately ended up empty-handed. As fans voice their complaints to Abrams’ team and Ticketmaster, it’s shining a light on several things that need to change in the live music/ concert industry — the main one being the price of tickets.

1. Ticket Prices

First of all, people had a lot to say about Ticketmaster’s Platinum pricing for Abrams’ upcoming tour. This feature adjusts the cost of tickets according to supply and demand as the sale is going on, and I think we can all agree it’s a pain.

hearing that Gracie and her team turned on platinum pricing after opening for that had one of the worst presale experiences ever is wildly disappointing:/ on top of the fact there are 3x the amount of people in the queues as the venues even hold — dana (@selslovr) June 4, 2024

Without VIP add-ons, prices for tickets begin at $39.50 but quickly increase to over $150, depending on the seat(s) you’re looking to choose.

I just wanna know why gracie abrams tickets are at this pricing 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Z96oJ4D72r — Kim 🤍 (@kimforevermore) January 10, 2023

2. VIP Packages

Abrams is offering two VIP packages on the The Secret Of Us tour. Both include early entry, exclusive merchandise, a laminate, and a tour zine. The higher tier also includes a pre-show virtual experience.

There will be two VIP ticket options for purchase on ‘The Secret of Us Tour’. • Close To You Premium Package

• Gracie Abrams VIP Package pic.twitter.com/1jUq11hRHV — Gracie Abrams Nation (@GRAClENATION) June 3, 2024

Don’t get me wrong, this sounds pretty cool, even without the chance to interact with Abrams. Fans understand that not every artist would be comfortable holding meet & greet experiences, or even soundchecks. But the price tag for these packages is making a lot of people pause.

so you’re telling me that the pricing for tickets in american rn for gracie are $300 without any artist fan interaction… i’m done — chlo ౨ৎ (@feelikeclosure) June 4, 2024

the prices are incredibly crazy considering the capacity of those venues and the fact that there’s no artist interaction at all. last year i paid 80€ for soundcheck, do u know how insane this is?? — carmen (@21minorly) June 4, 2024

do me a favor baby @reneerapp NEVER let your team charge more than $300 for vip if ur not involved. totally valid if u don’t wanna be for whatever reason just don’t let the price be high if ur not there. ik u real as hell n got our backs but i need u to STAY real as hell ty<3 — kayla🧚🏾‍♀️ (@makaylam45) June 4, 2024

its funny bc madison beer played the same venues and charged $300 for her vip which include m&g, soundcheck, q&a, gifts, guaranteed barricade and early access and gracie is charging $350 for…videos? — mae (@405sbs) June 4, 2024

Not to mention, some venues add fees on top of already high ticket prices.

the way gracie vip is $320 with fees and the greek always adds $100 on top of that so vip for la is gonna end up being $400 IJBOL ill pass pic.twitter.com/MCU7pSFW0m — pj duncan (@hoIyrings) June 4, 2024

3. No Time To Prepare

With concerts being as expensive as they are, fans need ample time to save money before tickets go on sale. With Abrams’ presale occurring just one day after the tour was announced, that wasn’t entirely possible in this case, making it tricky for many.

hi this is for @gracieabrams only. if you decide to announce tour tomorrow (please don’t do it) please give me some days until the sale (unlike last year when the tickets were sold THE SAME DAY) — nara ★ eras lisbon n1‼️‼️ (@foreverwinterss) June 2, 2024

TBH, it makes total sense why fans are heated over these outrageous ticket prices for Abrams’ tour. Don’t get me wrong, I adore Gracie but spending hundreds of dollars on a ticket to see her in concert just doesn’t sit well with me.