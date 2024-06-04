Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams
@gracieabrams via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Um, Can We Talk About Those Ticket Prices For Gracie Abrams’ Tour?

Karly Ramnani

ICYMI, Gracie Abrams’ fans spent June 4 in the trenches as they tried to secure tickets to her The Secret Of Us tour, which she announced on social media on June 3. After her opening stint on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour — and her unreleased track “Close To You” resurfacing on TikTok — many are now dying for the chance to see Abrams live. She’s also set to drop her sophomore album The Secret of Us on June 21, which will include a collaboration with Swift called “us.” It’s safe to say that Abrams has been popping off lately, so it’s no surprise that her Ticketmaster queues have been flooded with anxious fans trying to get their hands on tickets to this highly-anticipated tour. 

However, it doesn’t look like the internet is too happy with how this high ticket demand is being handled. On social media, some people revealed that they got the seats they wanted, while many were left in the queue and ultimately ended up empty-handed. As fans voice their complaints to Abrams’ team and Ticketmaster, it’s shining a light on several things that need to change in the live music/ concert industry — the main one being the price of tickets.

1. Ticket Prices

First of all, people had a lot to say about Ticketmaster’s Platinum pricing for Abrams’ upcoming tour. This feature adjusts the cost of tickets according to supply and demand as the sale is going on, and I think we can all agree it’s a pain. 

Without VIP add-ons, prices for tickets begin at $39.50 but quickly increase to over $150, depending on the seat(s) you’re looking to choose. 

2. VIP Packages

Abrams is offering two VIP packages on the The Secret Of Us tour. Both include early entry, exclusive merchandise, a laminate, and a tour zine. The higher tier also includes a pre-show virtual experience. 

Don’t get me wrong, this sounds pretty cool, even without the chance to interact with Abrams. Fans understand that not every artist would be comfortable holding meet & greet experiences, or even soundchecks. But the price tag for these packages is making a lot of people pause.  

Not to mention, some venues add fees on top of already high ticket prices.

3. No Time To Prepare

With concerts being as expensive as they are, fans need ample time to save money before tickets go on sale. With Abrams’ presale occurring just one day after the tour was announced, that wasn’t entirely possible in this case, making it tricky for many. 

TBH, it makes total sense why fans are heated over these outrageous ticket prices for Abrams’ tour. Don’t get me wrong, I adore Gracie but spending hundreds of dollars on a ticket to see her in concert just doesn’t sit well with me. 

Karly Ramnani is a junior at the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles, studying music industry, with a strong passion for art and journalism. They discovered this amazing community shortly after starting college, and are super stoked to a national writer for Her Campus this semester. Karly worked with Her Campus in Fall 2022 as well, as the Entertainment & Culture Editorial Intern. Other outlets they've written for include All Country News, The Honey Pop, Medium, Newsbreak, and their own startup music blog Playlists & Polaroids. They currently serve as a campus ambassador for Amazon Prime Student and Tinder. When they're not writing blogposts and music reviews, you can find them composing and performing music, putting their nose in a rom-com book, binge watching "The Summer I Turned Pretty," or crying over Taylor Swift.