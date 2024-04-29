This Is Not A Drill: A New Gracie Abrams Era Is Coming

Gracie Abrams fans, GA2 is finally coming, and no one would blame you if you’re freaking out. On April 29, the singer announced her brand new album, The Secret Of Us, on her social media accounts. After months of teasing songs and dropping hints about her new era, the time has finally come.

Abrams had a huge year in 2023. Not only did she open for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, but she also was a Best New Artist nominee at The 2024 Grammys. She’s going back on the road with Taylor Swift this year and will, hopefully, have a tour of her own for the new album. Her new album is coming soon, and the first single is a song that some fans may have already heard. From easter eggs to music videos, here’s everything we know about Abrams’ new era.

When will The Secret Of Us be released?

In the album announcement post, Abrams revealed that The Secret Of Us will be released on June 21. She describes this record as one she made with some of her favorite people. “We had real, true fun writing this album,” Abrams captioned the announcement post. “There were also the occasional tears. Audrey and I wrote ‘Risk’ on our couch at home. Aaron produced the shit out of it. Abby shot the cover.”

Abrams has worked on her previous projects with Aaron Dessner, who is also a friend and producer of Taylor Swift. The iconic duo is back, and we cannot wait.

The New Album’s Cover holds Some meaning.

The album cover is simple yet effective. Abrams is the main focus, with a picture of her looking to the side, taking up most of the space. The title, The Secret Of Us, is written along the top in yellow cursive font (more on the importance of this soon).

Abrams’ bestie and photographer, Abby Waisler, shot the cover art. It’s noticeably a brighter cover than her first album, Good Riddance, filled with heartbreaking songs. In her Grammys New Artist Spotlight interview, Abrams explained that she was sad writing Good Riddance but had more fun writing The Secret Of Us.

@grammys This is your reminder to get those concert tickets you have been wanting. ❤️ There’s nothing quite like seeing your favorite artist perform live, surrounded by hundreds of other fans sharing the same excitement and connection. Watch the full interview with #GracieAbrams at our 2024 #GRAMMYs Best New Artist Spotlight at GRAMMY.COM. ♬ The Champion – Lux-Inspira

“I wasn’t hysterically laughing during the writing process,” Abrams said talking about writing Good Riddance. “This album, I’ve been laughing, and that feels good.” We love to see our girl Gracie happy.

What Is The Theme of The Secret Of Us?

Abrams’ fans started to notice her using yellow hearts frequently at the beginning of the year. She also placed yellow hearts in her social media bios. Yellow often represents happiness, and Abrams’ has shared that this album has happier tracks than her previous work.

While speaking with Kaia Gerber, Abrams shared that she goes “to writing when she wants to laugh something off,” and The Secret of Us “feels dramatic in the funny ways.”

It sounds like we can expect more tongue-in-cheek songs like “The Bottom” from this era.

Fans Have heard snippets of the album’s First Single.

The first single from The Secret Of Us will be a song called “Risk.” If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve already heard a bit of it. Abrams played the song on The Good Riddance Tour as a sneak peek last year. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited its release.

Abrams said in an interview, “It’s one of my favorite unreleased songs,” so it makes sense that it will be the introduction to this new era.

Abrams’ bestie and co-writer, Audrey Hobert, have been teasing lyrics from the song on social media. It’s also expected the song will get a music video, with Abrams posting what looked to be a still from the MV on her Instagram, along with a yellow heart.

Other Tracks That May Be On The Album.

There’s plenty of unreleased tracks Abrams has teased over the years. Recently, she teased, “I love you, I’m sorry,” the sister song and follow-up to her iconic hit “I miss you, I’m sorry.” She’s yet to release the tracklist for The Secret Of Us, but we can guess that these songs are on it. One fan even rounded up all of teased songs from Abrams that are also potentially on the new album.

With Abrams in her new era, there’s sure to be more surprises to come. We’re getting a new song soon and a new album in June. Even though GA1 has come and gone, we’ll never really say “Good Riddance” to her debut album. We’ll always love it, but I think it’s safe to say we’re all excited to scream new Abrams lyrics. Here’s to happier songs and more Gracie content.