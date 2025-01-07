Grace O’Malley Gave An Update On Where Her & Brianna Chickenfry’s Friendship Stands

It’s been a few weeks since Brianna Chickenfry publicly confirmed her friendship breakup with her lifelong friend and Plan Bri Uncut podcast co-host Grace O’Malley. If you’re as chronically online as me, you probably noticed O’Malley’s career glow-up as she’s gearing up to go on a comedy tour and just confirmed her own show as part of the Unwell Network (all hail Daddy Alex Cooper!) With everything coming up O’Malley, all eyes have been on her since she’s been basically radio silent about the breakup, until now that is. But before we get into that, let’s recap her public falling out with Chickenfy.

ICYMI, rumors of a friendship breakup swirled following Chickenfry’s public breakup from country singer Zach Bryan. It was revealed during the breakup that Bryan and O’Malley never got along, which put some obvious tension in her friendship with Chickenfry. But in the weeks following the breakup, Chickenfry opened up on multiple BFFs podcast episodes about the end of her relationship with Bryan and the end of her friendship with O’Malley. According to Chickenfry, following her split from Bryan, O’Malley wasn’t supportive enough.

It was soon announced that the Plan Bri Uncut podcast featuring the pair of friends had ended, which O’Malley claimed she had no prior knowledge of. The comedian eventually took to her Instagram story in early December to share her side of the story. O’Malley said she and Chickenfry were supposed to put out a joint statement but that wasn’t looking like it was going to happen so she decided to put one out on her own.

Fast forward to Jan. 7 when O’Malley appeared on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, where she spoke about her friendship with Chickenfry and her feelings on the current state of their relationship. O’Malley confirmed that she and Brianna LaPaglia, known to the internet as Brianna Chickenfry, have been friends since the fifth grade and have experienced a lot together over the years. “In 2020, [Chickenfry] got the job at Barstool and had to move to New York for it. I was taking a semester off from college and she was like, ‘Do you want to come with me’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, f*ck it. Why not,’ O’Malley told Von. “She slowly but surely was trying to get me a job at Barstool. She really stuck her neck out for me and we ended up doing the [Plan Bri] podcast together after a year of living there. It was just so much fun!”

As for where their friendship stands today, O’Malley said she and Chickenfry are “just going through a rough patch” but is hopeful that this is just temporary. , “I think one day we are going to figure it out,” O’Malley said. “But, she’s doing her thing, I’m doing my thing. I still love her so I’m being a politician right now.”

Now O’Malley’s tactful silence on her and Chickenfry’s breakup makes a lot of sense. She’s holding out hope that they’ll find their way back to each other and who knows, maybe this friendship breakup won’t be permanent after all.