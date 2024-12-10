What’s Going On Between Brianna Chickenfry & Grace O’Malley RN?

It seems the PlanBri Uncut podcast is coming to an end. According to PlanBri co-host Grace O’Malley, she and Brianna (Chickenfry) LaPaglia won’t be recording any more episodes of the show. Her Campus reached out to both O’Malley and LaPaglia’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Confused about why the popular podcast is ending so abruptly? You’re not alone. PlanBri fans have been questioning the show’s fate, as well as the current status of O’Malley and LaPaglia’s friendship, for a while now. Rumors especially began to stir following the podcast’s hiatus (the last episode was released on Oct. 10). There’s a lot to this drama to unpack, so let me break it down for you.

On Dec. 6, O’Malley took to her Instagram Story to post a three-part statement addressing the status of PlanBri. She began the post with, “If you know me you know I truly hate having to be serious about anything ever, but sometimes you just have to be.” O’Malley continued by addressing the “radio silence” on the status of the show, explaining that “the plan was for Brianna and me to put out a joint statement about the end of the podcast.” Things didn’t go according to plan and ultimately, O’Malley decided to make a solo statement. Her Campus reached out to LaPaglia’s team for comment about O’Malley’s statement but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Everything’s so weird and unfamiliar at the moment, so I’ve just waited for the cue to put that out,” O’Malley wrote. She added that LaPaglia made a post about “bringing back some version of PlanBri,” to which O’Malley claimed she was unaware. Overall, it’s clear that O’Malley did not willingly choose to end the show, writing that she “did not foresee any of this EVER ending.” It’s unlikely that we’ll find out all the details of this decision anytime soon, as O’Malley wrapped up the statement with, “I don’t think I’ll ever fully get into every aspect of how this came to be,” and that it was “not a mutual decision.”

From this statement alone, fans are certain of a rift between O’Malley and LaPaglia — though, these speculations are nothing new. In October, LaPaglia denied the rumors of a falling out, after fans noticed that she hadn’t wished O’Malley a happy birthday on social media. “Grace has been like a sister since I was 15 years old. I wished her a happy birthday privately. I’m sorry but I’m having a week from hell and I’m tired of having to feel the need to explain myself to people who don’t know me. Love ya guys and that’s all there is to it,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. That same month, LaPaglia made headlines yet again with her split from ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan.

Following O’Malley’s IG Story posts, LaPaglia released her own statement about the situation to “clear the air on things.” She claimed that she, O’Malley, and their entire team “have been well aware PlanBri has been over for months,” adding that “Grace and I have been texting back and forth for months about making our announcement video together!” Her Campus reached out to O’Malley’s team about LaPaglia’s claim but did not hear back by the time of publication. LaPaglia attributed the lack of a joint statement to her and O’Malley’s busy schedules, adding that she’s been searching for new talent to replace the duo on PlanBri.

The content creator then gave fans hope as she revealed that she and O’Malley would be working on one final episode together.

Will fans ever know the full story behind the end of the PlanBri podcast? Based on the vagueness of these statements, it’s hard to say.