Got Jokes? According To The Internet, Gottmik Sure Didn’t On ‘RPDR’

As RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 continues to unfold, the excitement is off the charts, and it’s serving up everything RPDR fans love. From the iconic Snatch Game and dazzling Makeovers to the electrifying Rusical and the glamorous Ball Challenge, this season is a true testament to charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, courtesy of its star-studded cast. However, the show’s most recent episode, which included the National Drag Convention Roast, has been subject to controversy after viewers noticed glaring similarities between Gottmik and Nikki Glaser — well, their jokes, that is.

Setting the stage for laughter, glitter, and a little bit of shade, the show’s sixth episode brought the queens together for a hilarious showdown at the National Drag Convention Roast. With previous renditions featuring the fabulous Michelle Visage, the hilarious Ross Matthews, the legendary Lady Bunny, and RuPaul himself, this episode promises non-stop entertainment and unforgettable moments as the queens showcase their comedy sides.

But here’s the tea, besties: Fans are buzzing about how some of the fan-favorite’s jokes seemed a bit too familiar, drawing comparisons to Nikki Glaser’s iconic Comedy Central roasts. Whether it’s inspiration or coincidence, Gottmik’s roast has everyone talking.

For those of you who haven’t heard about this iconic queen known for crashing the cis-stem, Gottmik is a sensational drag performer and makeup artist from Los Angeles, California, who slayed on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Known for their killer makeup skills and stunning transformations, Gottmik is all about embracing individuality and creating their own unique brand. Recently, though, there’s been some buzz about them allegedly borrowing a comedy routine from the legendary Nikki Glaser.

For example, the LA queen threw some serious shade at Angeria Paris VanMichaels, saying, “Girl, I’m not gonna stand up here and badmouth you because clearly God already has.” If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s a clever twist on Nikki Glaser’s iconic 2016 roast of Jewel. And Gottmik didn’t hold back when taking a jab at Plastique Tiara, channeling Glaser’s humor from Bruce Willis’ 2018 roast. Gottmik quipped, “You guys, if you didn’t know, her resume is insane! Influencer, dancer, actor… you name it, she’s f*cked it.” In the OG joke, Glaser said, “Her resume is insane. If you look at it, it’s just like: model, actor, singer… you name it, she’s f*cked it.”

Good luck to Gottmik because after her unexpected flop on the roast, RuPaul fans took to X to voice their opinions on her Glaser roast material. The reactions were a mix of surprise and support, with several expressing their shock at seeing such a usually flawless queen stumble and use somebody else’s reads. Despite this misstep, fans are seeing the humor behind Gottmik, showing love and some memes to remind everyone that even the best performers have off days, okay?

Wait do you guys think everyone wrote their jokes!? loll🫠😂 Nikki is my queen so reworking a few of her jokes was a DUH for me 💅🏼 love her — Gottmik (@gottmik) June 14, 2024

But don’t let that overshadow Gottmik’s incredible talent and fierce persona. These fierce AS9 queens are definitely bringing their A-game with some sharp and sassy comebacks, even if it is inspired by some fierce female legends like Glaser. While they might have “reworked” some of Glaser’s jokes to steal some laughter, Gottmik is still a true queen, inspiring us all to be unapologetically ourselves and not be afraid to take inspo to the next level.