The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 9 Cast Has Been Ru-Vealed & It’s Full Of Fan Faves

It’s time to bring back our girls! Just a few days after the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 was crowned on April 19, a new set of queens who will be competing in All Stars Season 9 has officially been Ru-vealed.

In the new All Stars season, eight queens (not 12) will return to the competition to vie for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $200,000 — but there’s a twist. For the first time in Drag Race her-story, the queens will “use their drag superpowers for good” and harness “their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations” as they compete on behalf of charities of their choice.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 will premiere with two new episodes on Friday, May 17, on Paramount+.

Now, without further adieu, here are the eight queens who are heading back to The Werk Room for another chance at the crown. So racers, start your engines and prepare for a brand-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Drag Race’s Season 13 trendsetter is back ya’ll! Gottmik is bringing her impeccable fashion sense back to the runway as she’s officially competing for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Gottmik will be competing for Trans Lifeline, “a grassroots hotline, advocacy, and micro-grants non-profit offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis — for the trans community, by the trans community.”

Angeria is back! This fan favorite Southern Belle is returning to The Werk Room after being a Season 14 finalist. As her official bio states, Angeria “checks all the boxes” and “is ready to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Angeria has chosen to compete for the National Black Justice Collective, “a national civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ and same-gender-loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people, including those living with HIV/AIDS.”

Plastique Tiara is back and more beautiful than ever! The Season 11 alum has been dominating social media with her viral videos and will soon bring her beauty and stunning looks back to The Werk Room.

Plastique has chosen to compete for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), which “serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander, and violence.”

The Ru-Veal queen herself has returned. Season 5’s Roxxxy Andrews is back and plans to continue putting her “thick and juicy” talents to use as she competes for another chance at the crown and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Roxxy has chosen the charity Miracle of Love, Inc. (MOL), “an organization founded by Lowell J. Stafford in 1991 for the distinct purpose of providing accessible HIV/AIDS prevention programming and supportive assistance to service the multicultural needs of communities in Central Florida, namely Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties.”

Season 14’s lip sync assassin Jorgeous is ready to dominate the Main Stage with her uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Jorgeous has chosen the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), “the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions.”

Season 11’s Miss Congeniality Nina West has returned from the Hairspray national tour and is ready to bring her talents back to the Main Stage.

Nina will be competing for The Trevor Project, “the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people” which “offers 24/7 crisis services, connecting highly trained counselors with LGBTQ+ young people whenever they need support.”

Mis Vanjie. Miss Vanjie. Season 10 breakout star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is back and better than ever. After competing in two Drag Race seasons and performing in world tours, Miss Vanjie is heading back to The Werk Room for another chance at the crown.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo has chosen the ASPCA for her charity. This organization “has been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect the lives of millions of dogs, cats, equines and farm animals in the fight against animal cruelty, and homelessness.”

The Season 1 and All Stars 1 queen who was the very first contestant to enter the werkroom is heading back to her roots. Shannel is competing — once again — for a spot in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame and is ready to show the world that she is and always will be That Girl.

The charity Shannel has chosen is the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), “a global nonprofit committed to advancing research and helping people overcome anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and related conditions.

You definitely don’t want to miss this new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. It’s definitely going to be one to remember.