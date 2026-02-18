Would you consider yourself a glass half-empty or a glass half-full type of person? The dilemma we all have come to know very well is usually a question that helps determine whether someone is an optimist, a pessimist, or somewhere in between. It’s simple, familiar, and maybe even cliché at this point. But now, this question is getting a twist added to it, thanks to TikTok.

The new “glass half-full” TikTok trend consists of creators taking a video of a glass of water that is half-full… or half=empty, depending on how you look at it. But instead of just looking at the glass through the lens of “optimist” or “pessimist,” they are posting the points of views on people, characters, and even inanimate objects. The more specific and off-the-wall they get with it, the funnier the videos are.

It appears the trend originated with the user @chazleeroze, who starts the video by referring to the normal optimist versus pessimist view of the glass. Then, the video goes into a commentary on how different people in your life would interpret the glass. From “guy who wants to make you feel stupid,” to “your dad in a hotel room,” the video covers lots of eyeroll-worthy encounters and pokes fun at how those people act, all in front of a half-full glass of water.

After the original video gained traction on TikTok, people began putting their own spin on the trend. Someone posted a video that covered every reaction from Sabrina Carpenter to the Class of 2020. Another creator covered different types of writers and how they’d react. One user even did Taylor Swift’s albums.

What makes the trend so entertaining is how oddly accurate it feels. By taking a familiar personality question and turning it into hyper-specific social commentary, creators are able to poke fun at everything from pop culture to painfully relatable interactions. So, the next time someone asks if the glass is half-empty or half-full, TikTok has the answer: It really depends on who’s holding it.