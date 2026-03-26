Class of 2026, are you in need of a new graduation song? Your wish has been answered, so no need to keep scrolling through your music apps to find it. In collaboration with Hollister, platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cuban-American Gigi Perez (who you may know from TikTok) has dropped the song to soundtrack the end of your high school or college years. On March 26, Perez released her cover of Green Day’s “Good Riddance,” which you probably know as “Time Of Your Life.” Yes, that iconic song.

Perez’s release is timed perfectly to the start of graduation season. Plus, Perez didn’t just drop the song — she and Hollister also dropped a live recording and music video. So, get ready to add this sentimental cover to your graduation getting ready playlist, or play it to cap off the celebration afterwards.

The “Time Of Your Life” music video follows a group of high school seniors reflecting on their friendships and the leadup to graduation day. Whether you are graduating high school or college, this music video will definitely hit you straight in the feels. And if you recognize some familiar faces in the video, it might be because they are content creators and members of The Hollister Style Hub.

“There were so many pieces of this project that made this opportunity feel perfect,” Perez said in a press release with Hollister. “I’m deeply nostalgic, and thinking about my own senior year, the impact Green Day has had on me, and my connection with Hollister made reimagining a song that’s so important to me a really special experience.”

This song isn’t the first time Hollister has placed music at the forefront. The brand has hosted in-store concerts, and sponsored the Official Aftershows at Lollapalooza.

The “Time Of Your Life” campaign will also include a brand new clothing collection featuring denim, apparel, shoes and accessories, which are all perfect additions to your spring/summer wardrobe and entering your post-grad chapter. You can even customize accessories to reflect your senior era, with “Class of,” “2026,” and “Senior” details.

Hollister is clearly going all in for the Class of 2026, even treating customers to interactive in-store events starting April 4. Make sure you stop at Hollister this graduation season, and listen to Perez’s “Good Riddance” cover while shopping the “Time Of Your Life” collection.