Gigi Hadid Just Gifted Taylor Swift A Ring With A Special Nod To Travis Kelce & Her Other Fave Things

We’re going to continue making friendship bracelets for this celeb friendship moment in particular. As much as we love seeing Taylor Swift continue the European run on the Eras Tour, we’ve gotten some amazing friendship moments (I still haven’t recovered from Swift and Gracie Abrams playing “Us” in London) throughout these last few months. Whether you’ve been constantly refreshing X to see who is in the VIP tent or have been checking to see who’s attended the tour throughout these past few weeks, we love seeing some of Swift’s best friends show support. In fact, one of Swift’s longtime friends has publicly shown their love and support during this era, and it’s none other than Gigi Hadid.

With Swift making her long-awaited Eras Tour stop in London at Wembley Stadium on June 21, we’ve already gotten some of our favorite Eras Tour friendship moments during those past 3 nights. Swift performed surprise songs with Hayley Williams and even had Travis Kelce on stage. However, Hadid gave her the ultimate Eras Tour surprise, which we’re absolutely obsessed with.

Gigi Hadid gifted Swift a custom ring by Cece Jewellery.

On June 24, UK-based jewelry brand Cece Jewellery posted a photo on Instagram of a handcrafted ring commissioned for Swift. Cece Jewellery expressed their “absolute honor” to create a ring for Swift, and expressed how she hoped to see Swift wearing it in the future. The post also explained that the ring was gifted to Swift by her best friend, and how the piece featured some of Swift’s favorite things.

Underneath the post that contained pictures of the ring, Hadid commented that the ring was “perfect” and thanked Cece Jewellery for the piece. Hadid and Swift have been best friends for over 10 years, so this piece of jewelry doesn’t come as a shock to any Swiftie who has followed their friendship.

The ring has some special motifs.

If you look closer at the ring, you can spot some famous motifs that Swift is associated with. The ring features an image of Swift’s cat, Benjamin Button, in the middle surrounded by pearls. The right side of the ring features Swift’s lucky number, 13, signifying good luck in a flaming heart. On the left side of the ring, there is an “87” in a flaming heart as well, which signifies Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number.

The two numbers are parallel to each other, and as Cece Jewellery explains, “This ring was designed to keep her favorite things together.”

Not only does the ring reference Swift’s cat and relationship but there is also a hidden engraving of “TTPD” inside of the ring’s band. The initials are a reference to Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has taken center stage on the tour as the songs have since been added to the setlist. I don’t know about you, but I’m obsessed with this ring, and the fact that Hadid had it made special for Swift just makes me love their friendship even more.