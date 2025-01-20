On Jan. 18, the energy was palpable in Washington, D.C. as I joined thousands of individuals — predominantly young women — who took to the streets for the People’s March in peaceful protest ahead of Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

Taking place in D.C. as well as over 100 cities nationwide, the People’s March, previously known as the Women’s March, provided attendees a powerful opportunity to move forward together, listen to advocacy leaders, draw strength from community, and remind one another that we are not alone. For thousands of young marchers, it also served as a moment to re-engage in political advocacy and find hope after experiencing what was, for many of them, their first presidential elections this past November.

During the march, I spoke with dozens of Gen Z women about how they were feeling ahead of the inauguration and what motivated them to brave the cold for the march. Their responses made one thing clear: While they are filled with sadness and anger following Trump’s re-election, this moment has ignited a fire within them. Despite general feelings of resignation and despair, young people are mobilizing, organizing, and raising their voices to protect their futures and defend the rights of the communities they care about.

Here’s what they have to say about how they’re approaching Inauguration Day — and beyond.

They’re feeling their feelings.

This past election cycle was marked by an alarming surge in hateful and violent rhetoric, coupled with policy threats targeting communities of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, immigrant communities, and women. Now that the presidential inauguration is here, these threats no longer seem like abstract concepts, and young women are personally feeling the impact of this reality. They marched on the streets to help channel the anxiety, fear, and isolation the upcoming inauguration is causing.

“Being a woman, this inauguration feels like it’s against everything I believe in. My parents are immigrants … It is just so demoralizing,” Selina, 18, from Memphis, says.

Raven, 18, from Buffalo, New York, adds, “I am incredibly nervous about what the next four years [will] look like and feel really sad to see how culture is changing.”

They’re de-prioritizing Trump’s pomp and circumstance.

Haley Lickstein

For some, the People’s March was their way of participating in activism surrounding the inauguration, but still taking time for themselves on the actual Inauguration Day. For those whose mental health has suffered following Trump’s re-election, disengaging from inauguration news might be what they need to stay well and continue effecting change.

“I feel like Monday is the purge,” Millie, 18, from Connecticut, says. “I’m going to be leaving D.C. and spending the day with my friends doing fun things to keep our mind off of it.”

Delphie, 18, from Boston, adds, “I am just so disappointed. So many people around us at school are celebrating. It’s just really, really hard to see so many young people feel that way. It sucks. I don’t plan on doing anything for [the] inauguration.”

They’re taking action.

Haley Lickstein

Other participants are channeling the empowerment they felt at the People’s March and using it to keep up their momentum into Inauguration Day and beyond. “I feel angry, but ready to do something,” Sarah, 20, from Madison, says. “My friends and I are planning to use Inauguration Day to come up with ways to do something, and fight back.”

“I am going to a protest on Inauguration Day.” Raphaella, 19, from San Francisco, says. “It feels so personal having voted this time in the election.”

“My family immigrated here to have a better life,” Jacqueline, 21, from Florida, says. “They did that for me and my siblings, and now my siblings and I have to use our voice to make sure we do have a better life.”