The dress Ella Emhoff wore at the DNC on Aug. 22 was one of the most charming looks I’ve seen in a while. On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, she took the stage to express her admiration for her stepmom, Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “No matter what, Kamala was there for me. She was patient, caring, and always took me seriously.” But it wasn’t just her words that had everyone talking — her outfit did, too. Emoff rocked an off-the-shoulder dress with a pale blue bodice and a full white skirt. Her style has always turned heads, but this time, the big question on everyone’s mind was: Who designed this beautiful dress?

Emhoff, who is signed to IMG Models and is a talented artist and fashion designer herself, has a vast network of connections in the fashion world, making it anyone’s guess who might have created this masterpiece. The answer, though, could be found on your TikTok For You page. Joe Ando, the designer known for his viral videos that start with “Can I make you a dress?” was the designer behind Emhoff’s DNC dress.

Ando studied womenswear design at FIT while pursuing an acting career, and has skillfully blended his passions into his TikTok, making him an online sensation. Prior to this, Ando has designed dresses for Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Zegler, Keke Palmer, and more. With nearly 3 million followers on both Instagram and Tiktok, you can trust this guy knows a thing or two about designing dresses — and how to master a social media algorithm.

Before the big reveal of Emhoff’s dress, Ando began teasing the project on social media, sparking excitement and curiosity among fans about who the dress might be for. On Aug. 19, he posted a video revealing that he just finished a dress that fans will see on national TV in 3 days. The comments section quickly filled with guesses, ranging from Sabrina Carpenter to Olivia Rodrigo, with some fans even correctly guessing Ella Emhoff.

The clues became more clear the following day when Ando posted he was “picking out fabrics for a historic event,” all signs pointing to the dress appearing at the DNC. On Aug. 22, during the big reveal, Ando took to Instagram Stories posting that the design was a success. He even pointed out that Emoff crocheted the blue flower on one of the dresses sleeves herself.

Ella Emhoff’s DNC dress wasn’t just another outfit — it was a moment. From the subtle teasers on social media to the final reveal, Ando’s involvement only added to the excitement surrounding this fashion moment. With Emhoff’s own creative touch in the mix, it’s clear this collaboration was more than just a success — it was a statement. As fans look forward to what’s next for both Emhoff and Ando, one thing is for sure: this dress will be remembered as a standout in memorable fashion moments.