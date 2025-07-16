The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Jeremiah Fisher may play a major role in everyone’s favorite love triangle, but Gavin Casalegno isn’t experiencing any trouble in paradise. And he’s not just cuffed either, Gavin Casalegno is married. Fans were sent into a collective spiral back in November 2024 when Casalegno and content creator Cheyanne King posted the hard launch to end all hard launches: wedding photos. While there were some cheeky Instagram story hints and subtle sightings together, the couple put rumors to rest with a picture-perfect ceremony that felt like it was ripped right out of a Pinterest board. Casalegno even acknowledged how tight-lipped he and King were about their relationship, captioning their post, “Best Kept Secret💍🤍🔒.” Impressive, if you ask me.

Before becoming husband and wife, Casalegno was in a six-year relationship with actress/model Larsen Thompson before they called it quits in 2022. King, on the other hand, has maintained a pretty low-key dating history — until now. Now that Casalegno and King are public (and thriving!), fans are eager to piece together their full love story, especially since it was so effectively kept under wraps. So how did these two meet? What’s their timeline? Don’t worry, we’ve got all the details.

May 2023: Cheyanne King Begins Soft-Launching Her Relationship With Casalegno

King spent the spring of 2023 using her Instagram Stories to hint at a new relationship, sharing snippets of joint Bible studies, coordinating outfits, and impromptu beach trips. While Casalegno’s face isn’t clearly visible in any of the photos, his short, brown waves are hard to miss.

May 2024: King Subtly Marks Their 1-Year Anniversary

In another Instagram story, King posted another subtle selfie of Casalegno kissing her on the cheek and captioned it, “Me & Stinks Yr anniversary today🥺.” It’s not abundantly clear that the man kissing her is Casalegno, but it’s practically unmistakable.

November 2024: Gavin Casalegno & Cheyanne King Are Quietly Married

The pair pulled off the ultimate hard launch in November 2024 by sharing their wedding photos. Casalegno and King were married in a small, quiet ceremony that not even Casalegno’s TV brother, Chris Briney, attended. Casalegno captioned the joint post, “FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU🕊️.”

June 2025: Casalegno & King Buy A House Together

In their most recent romantic endeavor, the pair finally bought a house together after months of searching. To celebrate the milestone, King shared a commemorative post to her Instagram, captioning it, “Thank you, Jesus.” Amen to that!