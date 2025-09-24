Whether you’re a student journalist who is getting a handle on the laws that dictate your chosen career path, or just a person on the internet trying to make sense of everything going on in the news, now is as good a time as ever to familiarize yourself with the First Amendment — in particular, the concept of free speech. One of the foundational principles of the United States, the freedom of speech gives individuals and groups the right to share their opinions and ideas without retaliation or censorship. And lately, it’s been a huge topic of conversation.
From debates over on-campus protests to Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension from ABC, free speech has been top of mind for many people across the U.S. It’s a concern shared across political ideologies: No matter what someone’s belief is, they have a right to share it (even if they don’t necessarily want the same for everyone). But during a time when the freedom of speech appears to be on shaky ground, many want to know how they can ensure they’re clear on what their rights are — and how they can protect their ability to exercise those rights.
If you’re one of these people, here are some free speech organizations you can check out and support.
- First Amendment Coalition
Another non-partisan nonprofit, the First Amendment Coalition (FAC), is focused on free press and the freedom of expression, promoting its cause via legal cases, advocacy work, and tools — such as a legal hotline, legal training, Q&As, and handbooks.
- Institute For Free Speech
The Institute for Free Speech is the biggest U.S. organization dedicated to protecting political speech under the First Amendment. Its team fights for the right to speak out, organize, publish, and push back against the government through legal support, research, training, and activism.
- National Coalition Against Censorship
The National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) has been around since the 1970s, when a group of ACLU activists pushed back against a SCOTUS ruling that made it easier for the government to label art and expression as “obscene.” Now, the NCAC is a collection of more than 50 national organizations — from arts and literary groups to education, labor, religious, and civil liberties orgs — all working together to defend free expression.
- The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
The mission of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) is to “defend and sustain the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought.” What started as a college-specific org — promoting free speech via programming, student and faculty outreach, public education campaigns, advocacy work, and policy reform — expanded beyond campuses in 2022 to address non-college speech concerns as well.
- American Civil Liberties Union
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is a non-partisan nonprofit dedicated to defending fundamental rights and liberties in the U.S. — and yes, that includes the freedom of speech, among many other things. As part of its free speech work, the ACLU fights book bans, defends protesters, and has been involved in almost all of the major Supreme Court cases regarding free speech since the 1920s.
- Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) is a pro bono legal resource for journalists in the U.S., supporting reporters and newsrooms with free legal help and resources to protect First Amendment rights. Whether you’re a major broadcast journalist, an indie documentary filmmaker, or just a solo freelancer trying to make your mark, RCFP can help if legal challenges get in the way of reporting.
- Pen America
PEN America is where literature meets human rights. Founded in 1922, this org specifically champions the power of writing to spark change. With a global community of over 4,500 writers, editors, translators, and readers, PEN America celebrates creativity while protecting the freedoms that make it possible.
- Student Press Law Center
The Student Press Law Center (SPLC) is the only U.S. legal org fully dedicated to defending student journalists’ First Amendment rights. For over 50 years, SPLC has helped students and educators report with confidence, navigate legal hurdles, and stand up for press freedom. From one-on-one legal help to trainings, guides, and advocacy, SPLC equips young reporters to cover everything from campus politics to city-wide protests.