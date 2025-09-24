Whether you’re a student journalist who is getting a handle on the laws that dictate your chosen career path, or just a person on the internet trying to make sense of everything going on in the news, now is as good a time as ever to familiarize yourself with the First Amendment — in particular, the concept of free speech. One of the foundational principles of the United States, the freedom of speech gives individuals and groups the right to share their opinions and ideas without retaliation or censorship. And lately, it’s been a huge topic of conversation.

From debates over on-campus protests to Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension from ABC, free speech has been top of mind for many people across the U.S. It’s a concern shared across political ideologies: No matter what someone’s belief is, they have a right to share it (even if they don’t necessarily want the same for everyone). But during a time when the freedom of speech appears to be on shaky ground, many want to know how they can ensure they’re clear on what their rights are — and how they can protect their ability to exercise those rights.

If you’re one of these people, here are some free speech organizations you can check out and support.