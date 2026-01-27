Check in on your local Harry Styles fans because the week of Jan. 26 was either the best or the worst of their lives. On Jan. 22, 2026, Styles announced his Together Together tour, which includes a 30-night New York City residency and shows in six additional cities coming this year. The tour supports his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set for release on March 6, 2026. The Together, Together tour will be Styles’s first time touring since 2023 — and fans are hungry for tickets.

General on-sale for Together, Together tour is set for Jan. 30, 2026, but fans already had the chance to score tickets during the American Express presale and the artist presale, which began on Jan. 26 and 27, respectively. With presale currently underway, the war for tickets is intense. While some fans have successfully scored tickets, others are leaving the presale empty-handed and disappointed. Regardless of ticket status, many fans are hilariously voicing their grievances online about their presale experiences, because who doesn’t love a communal crash-out?

If your dreams of seeing Harry Styles were crushed by a long presale queue or tickets going for thousands of dollars, don’t lose all hope just yet. Several radio stations are giving away Together, Together tour tickets to fans for free — and you could be a lucky winner. Here are seven radio stations hosting giveaways for Harry Styles’s Together, Together tour tickets.

Hits 96.1 is giving away one pair of tickets to an undetermined Together, Together show at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Mix 104.1 is giving away one pair of tickets to an undetermined Together, Together show at Madison Square Garden in New York City

106.7 Lite FM is giving away one pair of tickets to an undetermined Together, Together show at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Z100 New York is giving away one pair of tickets to an undetermined Together, Together show at Madison Square Garden in New York City

106.1 BLI is giving away one pair of tickets to an undetermined Together, Together show at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Capital Breakfast UK is giving away five pairs of tickets to the June 12, 2026, Together, Together show at Wembley Stadium in London

Fox 101.9 is giving away four sets of four tickets to each winner’s choice of Together, Together show at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, AU, or Accor Stadium in Sydney

Thanks to these radio station sweepstakes, fans have another shot at scoring coveted Harry Styles tickets. Be sure to check each radio station’s sweepstakes rules for information on eligibility, sweepstakes dates, and how to enter.

Harry Styles fans, it’s time to test your luck! Who knows? You could be dancing away with your bestie at the Together, Together tour after all.