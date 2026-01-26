Harry Style’s long awaited return has finally arrived after his three-year hiatus, but fans are already mad at him again. Styles infamously has one of the most devoted fanbases out there, so it’s no surprise that his first Together, Together tour ticket presales sold out in minutes, with any remaining tickets listed for thousands of dollars.
General sale tickets for Styles’s upcoming tour are set to be released for general sale on Friday, Jan. 30, but fans had a chance to try and get presale tickets for some of the shows on Jan. 26, with American Express presale tickets going live for the first ten New York City shows.
Styles’s brief sabbatical has only made his return more highly anticipated, and apparently, unaffordable. While Gen Zer’s are happy to have Styles back, they’re not too happy about the ticket prices that awaited them once they made their way through the queues, and some fans took to social media to air their grievances.
Luckily for fans and for Styles, this is just the beginning of presale fanfare, and there are several other opportunities to try and score tickets. Ticketmaster released the American Express presales in a series of phases depending on the show date. Then, the artist presale kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. for the New York shows from Aug. 26 to Sept. 16. Additionally, the second phase of AMEX presales continues on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for the New York dates from Sept. 18 to Oct 9. The artist presale for those shows will take place the following morning. Phase three of the presale for the rest of the October shows begins Monday, Feb. 2 and continues throughout the week with the final general sale on Wednesday, Feb. 4.
The tour will include 50 stops in total — with residencies in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney — from May through to December. Styles will reclaim his historic title of most consecutive nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden with 30 shows, his only shows in the United States, and a six-night run at Wembley Stadium.
But Styles’ goal with this residency tour is not to hit as many cities as possible, it’s to stay in a few cities for a few shows. Some fans speculate that it will branch off into a larger world tour, and eventually include more stops — something Styles has done in the past — but others aren’t convinced.
Along with ticket prices and limited venue variability, fans are also upset that they are expected to make such a big commitment without having heard the album. His fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally doesn’t come out until March 6, 2026. Fans got a glimpse into the electronic-pop vibe of the album with the release of Styles’ latest single “Aperture,” but for some, that’s not enough. For many, it’s more than just a concert ticket — it’s a plane ride, hotel, and more.
While high prices and long queues may be discouraging, 30 shows is a lot of shows, and presale opportunities are nowhere near over yet.