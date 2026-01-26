Harry Style’s long awaited return has finally arrived after his three-year hiatus, but fans are already mad at him again. Styles infamously has one of the most devoted fanbases out there, so it’s no surprise that his first Together, Together tour ticket presales sold out in minutes, with any remaining tickets listed for thousands of dollars.

General sale tickets for Styles’s upcoming tour are set to be released for general sale on Friday, Jan. 30, but fans had a chance to try and get presale tickets for some of the shows on Jan. 26, with American Express presale tickets going live for the first ten New York City shows.

Styles’s brief sabbatical has only made his return more highly anticipated, and apparently, unaffordable. While Gen Zer’s are happy to have Styles back, they’re not too happy about the ticket prices that awaited them once they made their way through the queues, and some fans took to social media to air their grievances.

At user harry styles let us back into your house this disco is so expensive pic.twitter.com/GpZCHbwHC7 — marty🪩 (@Hotmess_marthe) January 26, 2026

@Harry_Styles fix this shit by next week or im abolishing nail polish pic.twitter.com/y3cnR5nZDb — gab is at the disco (@harrwitcher) January 26, 2026

harry styles after i filled a form on his website to receive a presale code just for said presale to be an amex presale pic.twitter.com/ZIUKC8Vvil — ap 🍓 (@f1hrry) January 22, 2026

my genuine reaction after seeing the prices to harry’s tour pic.twitter.com/cmhT8oeCEz — ri (@goodluckbabe28) January 26, 2026

sorry but unless harry is performing the setlist of my choice in my fucking bedroom, this is disgusting https://t.co/Crapi3Lhq8 — ash IS MEETING LOUIS 🌙 // liam 🕊️ (@hollanovstiel) January 26, 2026

harry rn while we’re all fighting for our lives on ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/GxGm3AgGoH — ۟ (@sasitwas) January 26, 2026

Me after seeing Harry Styles’ ticket prices pic.twitter.com/A3zEFtZMNi — Niall’s Bestie.🍂🤎 ❯❯❯❯ (@niallsversion) January 26, 2026

got a whole fucking country in front of me for the harry styles amex presale 🤡 pic.twitter.com/OGj3YNow7y — alejandra ୨୧ ˙⋆.˚ (@softestgalaxy) January 26, 2026

got into the presale within fifteen minutes again but it was already looking like this pic.twitter.com/CARbvLHwK4 — best of harry styles (@stylesfolders) January 26, 2026

tried presale a second time and joined 30 minutes ahead of time. Still 110k people ahead in the queue. Didn’t even know everyone fucked with harry styles like that where did you come from???? pic.twitter.com/hcTxjwUBeU — kiwi! (@kiwi_cee) January 26, 2026

actual representation of me breaking no contact with my ex after 2 years to beg him for his amex card for the harry styles presalepic.twitter.com/Dbff08CU6z — vanessa 🪞 SM5 (@lightsonvanessa) January 23, 2026

me to everyone getting harry styles tickets in this presale pic.twitter.com/tlUXWlWpa2 — katie 🐝 (@kat_inthe_h4t) January 26, 2026

i love harry but those ticket sales and pricing looked ridiculous pic.twitter.com/Fa3jPxDOzv — becca (@prticularmendes) January 26, 2026

it’s definitely not 100% harry’s fault the prices are this way but he’s gotta have SOME say…. he could definitely advocate harder for his fans pic.twitter.com/bBspsz91XZ — ella🪩⭐️💋 (@grpjuicebluez) January 26, 2026

Luckily for fans and for Styles, this is just the beginning of presale fanfare, and there are several other opportunities to try and score tickets. Ticketmaster released the American Express presales in a series of phases depending on the show date. Then, the artist presale kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. for the New York shows from Aug. 26 to Sept. 16. Additionally, the second phase of AMEX presales continues on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for the New York dates from Sept. 18 to Oct 9. The artist presale for those shows will take place the following morning. Phase three of the presale for the rest of the October shows begins Monday, Feb. 2 and continues throughout the week with the final general sale on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

The tour will include 50 stops in total — with residencies in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney — from May through to December. Styles will reclaim his historic title of most consecutive nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden with 30 shows, his only shows in the United States, and a six-night run at Wembley Stadium.

But Styles’ goal with this residency tour is not to hit as many cities as possible, it’s to stay in a few cities for a few shows. Some fans speculate that it will branch off into a larger world tour, and eventually include more stops — something Styles has done in the past — but others aren’t convinced.

Along with ticket prices and limited venue variability, fans are also upset that they are expected to make such a big commitment without having heard the album. His fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally doesn’t come out until March 6, 2026. Fans got a glimpse into the electronic-pop vibe of the album with the release of Styles’ latest single “Aperture,” but for some, that’s not enough. For many, it’s more than just a concert ticket — it’s a plane ride, hotel, and more.

While high prices and long queues may be discouraging, 30 shows is a lot of shows, and presale opportunities are nowhere near over yet.