Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 follow. Bridgerton simply wouldn’t be Bridgerton if the subplots weren’t as good as the primary love story. It’s practically impossible to top Kanthony in Season 2, but then in Season 3, the storyline revolved around Polin, and fans were also treated to the blooming romance between Francesca and Lord Kilmartin. But what about Francesca’s relationship with Kilmartin’s cousin, Michaela Stirling?

For the long-awaited Season 4, fans watched in part one as the free-spirited and eligible Benedict fell in love with Sophie, who is arguably the Bridgerton version of Cinderella. Benedict’s identity as a Bridgerton, paired with Sophie’s role as a maid to Lady Araminta Gun and her two daughters, prevents the two from embracing their evident love for each other. But they’re not the only forbidden romance blossoming within the drama-filled fantasy world. Though Francesca is happily married to Lord Kilmartin, it’s hard to ignore her viscerally flustered state every time she’s in the presence of Michaela Stirling, her husband’s cousin. One could even say that Francesca’s composure disappears faster around Michaela than Sophie’s glove did at the Bridgerton ball. So what’s the deal between Francesca and Michaela, and what will come of their relationship? Another spoiler alert: Spoilers for the Bridgerton books follow.

Based on the events that take place in When He Was Wicked, which is book six in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, fans know that it’s not all happily ever after for Francesca and Lord John Kilmartin. In the book, Francesca is introduced to Michael Kilmartin, the cousin of her soon-to-be-husband, just days before her wedding to John. Shortly after the two are married, Lord Kilmartin tragically dies from a cerebral aneurysm and Francesca suffers a miscarriage. Fortunately for Francesca, she finds true happiness with Michael, who is now the Earl of Kilmartin. She goes on to have two children with him.

Though tragedy hasn’t struck Francesca and Lord Kilmartin yet in Season 4 (other than Francesca’s inability to achieve her “pinnacle” with him), it’s impossible to miss the tension between Francesca and Michaela, who’s been seemingly set up as the show’s gender-bent adaptation of Michael Stirling from the novels. The chemistry was already evident when Francesca and Michaela first met at the end of Season 3 during the Dankworth-Finch ball. Michaela, charming as ever, assured Francesca that everything she might have heard about her was a lie, and that “the truth is far worse.” Francesca, on the other hand, became so visibly flustered that she forgot her own name. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Francesca’s mother, Violet Bridgerton, recalled that when she met her husband, she could hardly remember her own name.

michaela comes in thinking eloise is francesca, john's wife. she only asks "and you must be?" to francesca and when fran says her name michaela goes from 😊 to 😐 cause she realized she fell at first sight for her cousin's wife#bridgerton pic.twitter.com/rUMLSTKwuH — alexia (@VlSHWAKUMAR) June 14, 2024

me having to defend michaela and francesca already from the part of the bridgerton fandom that is talking about how straight romance rep and book plot matters even tho they had 3 full seasons of it and we know nothing about how the plot is gonna go yet pic.twitter.com/cRghzpDr9Z — manu (@yonoexiste) June 13, 2024

Though this new season hasn’t confirmed that we’re getting a Francesca and Michaela pairing just yet, this is only just the beginning. Part two of Season 4 is set to release on Feb. 26, and honestly? It can’t come soon enough.