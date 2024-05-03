Y’all, we need to talk about the baby names Francesca Farago shared on TikTok on May 2. Farago, who’s best known for being a contestant on Season 1 of Netflix’s hit reality dating show Too Hot to Handle, has been documenting her pregnancy journey on TikTok for quite some time now. She recently hopped on the “baby names I love but won’t be using trend” and the ones she shared were, respectfully, bizarre and the internet has a lot of thoughts.

For those who don’t know, Farago previously dated Harry Jowsey for a year until they broke up in June 2020. In June 2021, Farago met her now-fiancé, Jesse Sullivan, at a TikTok Live event hosted by Farago for Pride Month. In May 2023, the couple got engaged and have recently been sharing their IVF journey together on TikTok.

Their first embryo transfer failed which Farago shared on February 13, 2024. She started documenting their next attempt on February 15 and revealed that the transfer was successful when she announced her pregnancy on March 31. On April 7, Farago shared that she was pregnant with twins.

@francescafarago AHH IM PREGNANT🥹💫 We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. We are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! ♬ To Our Daughter (Lullaby) – My Best Friend Jacob

Since then, Farago has been very active on TikTok, sharing the moment she and Sullivan found out she was pregnant to her many different pregnancy cravings. Most recently, she shared some baby names that she loved, but will not be using, which haven’t been sitting too well with the internet.

@francescafarago I forgot so many of my faves, lmk if I should do a part two🤭 ♬ original sound – Francesca Farago

I’d recommend watching the TikTok to see all the names she listed, but some honorable mentions are “Lyrics,” (yes, like song lyrics), “Sunday,” and “Monday,” “Stone” (?), “Orca,” and of course, I could not forget to include the most talked one, “Afternoon.” These names have people confused, and rightfully so, because who would want to be named Afternoon?

People were not shy to share their opinions about these names in the comments, and honestly, I agree with a lot of them. One user commented, “Everyone go apologize to Nara smith rn,” who, ICYMI, is a popular TikTok who also has some interesting name choices for her children. Another user wrote, “How about Apple bottom jeans,” which has me crying.

TikTok users are also having a field day creating nicknames for some outrageous monikers they’ve come up.

Farago asked users to share any name suggestions they might have, and people certainly didn’t hold back. Someone commented, “Ozempic and they can go by zemi,” and another user wrote, “clim, full name climate change.” And for my personal favorite, “Declaration of Independence (Indy),” to which Farago responded, “wait this slaps.” TBH, it could be a lot worse.

We’ll just have to wait for Farago’s actually name reveal, because if these are the ones she loves but isn’t using, I can only imagine what the chosen names will be.