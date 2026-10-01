5 ‘Fourth Wing’-Inspired Halloween Costumes For Romantasy Fans

With Halloween coming up soon, I’ve been starting to think about what costume I want to wear, and which book characters I may want to try and emulate. And this year, with the latest Fourth Wing update, I can think of nothing better than dressing up as Violet Sorrengail. With Threshing Day released on Sept. 29 and book four on the horizon, Fourth Wing costumes for Halloween are the perfect mix of trendy but niche. Plus, within the next year (hopefully), the popular Rebecca Yarros series is set to come to our TV screens, so if you want to get ahead of the major hype, now’s your chance.
That being said, the concept of coming up with a Fourth Wing costume based on characters of a series that you haven’t necessarily seen with your own eyes could be quite hard to DIY. It’s not impossible, though, and the cool thing is you have options! From riders to flyers, dragons to wyvern, the Fourth Wing universe has so many amazing characters and unique choices to choose from. Here are some of my picks for Fourth Wing costume ideas, if you want to dress up as one of your favorite Empyrean series characters this year.
- Violet Sorrengail Or A Rider Cadet
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Being the main character is great, and always one of my top choices for a Halloween costume. But if you can’t make a Violet look work (you’d have to find an ombre brown and white wig), pulling an all-black rider look should be pretty easy. Think like Black Widow-esque spyware, hiking boots, and braid crowns.
- Scribe Quadrant Student
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Although it may not be the trendiest move, why not think outside the box? If you’re into writing and want to assemble a squad of Basgiath students, having a scribe is a great idea. You could find a brown Jedi cloak, grab a satchel, stuff some books in it, and bam! Scribe.
- Andarna, Or Any Dragon
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A trend I’ve seen at Fourth Wing release parties is people dressing up as dragons, specifically Andarna as a baby when she was a golden dragon. That being said, you can do a dragon costume of any color. How you execute it is fully up to you based on your style. I would argue it’s the second easiest costume on this list.
- Venin
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If you’re thinking about going a more villainous route for your costume this year, then dressing up as venin is an option. Just grab a purple cloak, a white wig, and maybe some red eyeliner and contacts for the red eyes and red veins look. I haven’t seen anyone attempt this yet, and I would be interested to see where it goes.
- Gryphon Flyer
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Being a gryphon flyer would honestly be a power move. If you think about it, most Fourth Wing fans are likely to be dressed up as dragon riders or dragons. Why not be a flier instead? Although gryphons are not as cool as dragons, they have their own unique aesthetic and culture, and fliers dress a little differently because they don’t fly as high as dragon riders do. The only real difference I’d see between them and a dragon rider is the colors they wear (brown, like the scribes) with perhaps a little fur and a few black accents.