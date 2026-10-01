5 ‘Fourth Wing’-Inspired Halloween Costumes For Romantasy Fans

With Halloween coming up soon, I’ve been starting to think about what costume I want to wear, and which book characters I may want to try and emulate. And this year, with the latest Fourth Wing update, I can think of nothing better than dressing up as Violet Sorrengail. With Threshing Day released on Sept. 29 and book four on the horizon, Fourth Wing costumes for Halloween are the perfect mix of trendy but niche. Plus, within the next year (hopefully), the popular Rebecca Yarros series is set to come to our TV screens, so if you want to get ahead of the major hype, now’s your chance.

That being said, the concept of coming up with a Fourth Wing costume based on characters of a series that you haven’t necessarily seen with your own eyes could be quite hard to DIY. It’s not impossible, though, and the cool thing is you have options! From riders to flyers, dragons to wyvern, the Fourth Wing universe has so many amazing characters and unique choices to choose from. Here are some of my picks for Fourth Wing costume ideas, if you want to dress up as one of your favorite Empyrean series characters this year.