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fourth wing halloween costume ideas
fourth wing halloween costume ideas
@overlydramaticjane on TikTok/@makeup.by.jeanne on TikTok
Culture > Entertainment

5 ‘Fourth Wing’-Inspired Halloween Costumes For Romantasy Fans

With Halloween coming up soon, I’ve been starting to think about what costume I want to wear, and which book characters I may want to try and emulate. And this year, with the latest Fourth Wing update, I can think of nothing better than dressing up as Violet Sorrengail. With Threshing Day released on Sept. 29 and book four on the horizon, Fourth Wing costumes for Halloween are the perfect mix of trendy but niche. Plus, within the next year (hopefully), the popular Rebecca Yarros series is set to come to our TV screens, so if you want to get ahead of the major hype, now’s your chance. 

That being said, the concept of coming up with a Fourth Wing costume based on characters of a series that you haven’t necessarily seen with your own eyes could be quite hard to DIY. It’s not impossible, though, and the cool thing is you have options! From riders to flyers, dragons to wyvern, the Fourth Wing universe has so many amazing characters and unique choices to choose from. Here are some of my picks for Fourth Wing costume ideas, if you want to dress up as one of your favorite Empyrean series characters this year.

Violet Sorrengail Or A Rider Cadet
@fantasyfangirlspod

Full Violet Sorrengail outfit is in our bio! #fourthwing #fantasybooktok #dragonbook #fourthwingtheories #rebeccayarros #ironflame #empyreanseries #xadenriorson #dainaetos #violetsorrengail #fourthwingmeme #acotar #acotarpodcast #fourthwingpodcast #booktok #romantasy #fantasybook #booktokpodcast #bookpodcast #podcast #halloween #fourthwingrebeccayarros #halloweencostume #fantasycostume #fantasybookseries

♬ original sound – Fantasy Fangirls Podcast

Being the main character is great, and always one of my top choices for a Halloween costume. But if you can’t make a Violet look work (you’d have to find an ombre brown and white wig), pulling an all-black rider look should be pretty easy. Think like Black Widow-esque spyware, hiking boots, and braid crowns.

Scribe Quadrant Student
@highladyjo

The following text has been faithfully transcribed from Navarrian into the modern language by Jesinia Neilwart 🕯️📜🪶 I’ll see you as this scribe quadrant baddie at @Astraea Events ’s Dragon Riders Weekend! Get your tickets now, I’ll see you in the riders quadrant 🤍 #booktok #jesinianeilwart #fourthwing #fourthwingcosplay #scribequadrant

♬ som original – lyricsmusicc♡

Although it may not be the trendiest move, why not think outside the box? If you’re into writing and want to assemble a squad of Basgiath students, having a scribe is a great idea. You could find a brown Jedi cloak, grab a satchel, stuff some books in it, and bam! Scribe.

Andarna, Or Any Dragon
@bellaprichard_

Iron Flame book launch LET’S GO 🖤✨ @Brady #ironflame #booktok #fourthwing #fourthwingcosplay #bookcosplay #tairn #andarna #dragons #dragoncosplay #violetsorrengail #xadenriorson #tairnandandarna

♬ angel vs lard – kahn

A trend I’ve seen at Fourth Wing release parties is people dressing up as dragons, specifically Andarna as a baby when she was a golden dragon. That being said, you can do a dragon costume of any color. How you execute it is fully up to you based on your style. I would argue it’s the second easiest costume on this list. 

Venin
@makeup.by.jeanne

day 16 of 31 days of halloween makeup 🎃👻 day 16: venin what i imagine violet turned venin would look like (if she were blonde) because ik we’re all expecting it in the fourth book i haven’t seen anyone else do this yet but i really hope you guys know what this is 🫣 products used 💄 c c beauty face paint palette @Morphe Cosmetics eyeshadow palette 35V suva beauty water activated liner @loréal paris usa infallible gel eyeliner #venin #fourthwing #booktok

♬ original sound – jeanne 💞

If you’re thinking about going a more villainous route for your costume this year, then dressing up as venin is an option. Just grab a purple cloak, a white wig, and maybe some red eyeliner and contacts for the red eyes and red veins look. I haven’t seen anyone attempt this yet, and I would be interested to see where it goes. 

Gryphon Flyer
@overlydramaticjane

our Gryphon Girlie 💕🪽 #catriona #catrionacordella #catrionacosplay #fourthwing #ironflame #onyxstorm #empyreanseries #rebeccayarros #fourthwingcosplay #gryphon #gryphonflier #xaden #violet #dragonrider #cosplay #acting #booktok #bookstagram #bookcosplay #fantasy #romantasy

♬ Grow A Pear – Ke$ha

Being a gryphon flyer would honestly be a power move. If you think about it, most Fourth Wing fans are likely to be dressed up as dragon riders or dragons. Why not be a flier instead? Although gryphons are not as cool as dragons, they have their own unique aesthetic and culture, and fliers dress a little differently because they don’t fly as high as dragon riders do. The only real difference I’d see between them and a dragon rider is the colors they wear (brown, like the scribes) with perhaps a little fur and a few black accents.

Victoria Suarez

UCF '27

Victoria Suarez is a senior at UCF double majoring in theatre and entertainment management with a music minor. She loves going to concerts and spending time with her friends. She loves her dog and is always down for an adventure! As an avid performer, Victoria is also a part of the Knights Damsels Dance Company on campus and the Soprano/Alto chorus. She also writes for Strike Magazine Orlando and is a member of the Campus Activities Board Concert committee.