Everything We Know About The Third ‘Fourth Wing’ Book ‘Onyx Storm’

Rebecca Yarros hive, it’s time to rise up! Fourth Wing Book 3 is officially on its way. The upcoming installment in the Empyrean series has been highly anticipated among fantasy genre lovers and BookTok groupies alike, and will soon take its place on fans’ bookshelves alongside its predecessors Fourth Wing (the first book in the series) and Iron Flame (the second book in the series).

The Fourth Wing series has taken readers by storm since the first book came out in May 2023, quickly followed by the release of Iron Flame just a few short months later, in November. Part of the reason for the series’ rapid rise to fame — aside from its gripping plot and steamy sex scenes, of course — is due to how quickly the second book followed the first, which isn’t super common in the fantasy genre. Typically, readers have to wait years between book releases. (Amiright, A Song of Ice and Fire fans?)

Naturally, fans have been wondering whether Book 3 would follow suit and come soon after Iron Flame‘s release. On March 28, 2024, they finally got their answer when series author Rebecca Yarros shared some updates about her latest work with Good Morning America.

When will Fourth Wing Book 3 release?

In a video she shared with GMA, Yarros revealed Fourth Wing Book 3 will be available on Jan. 21, 2025. While that unfortunately means fans won’t be able to binge-read the new novel over winter break or gift it to a fellow bookworm for the holidays, it at least means the fandom doesn’t even have to wait a full year for the release.

In the meantime, readers can pre-order the book at all major bookstores.

What is Fourth Wing Book 3’s title?

Alongside her release date announcement, Yarros also offered fans some juicy tidbits about her new book, including its dramatic title. “I can’t tell you much yet,” she said in her video to GMA. “But I can tell you the title: Onyx Storm.”

What will Onyx Storm be about?

Yarros also gave a brief description of what this novel will cover. “There will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and of course, dragons,” she said.

But that’s not the only crumb of info fans have to cling to while they await more details. Series publisher Red Tower Books took to Instagram to share a teaser for the new installment, with a voiceover of the dragon Tairn saying, “She needs to prepare herself and so do you. There’s every chance this mission will kill us.”

Most likely, the “she” in this quote refers to main character and dragon rider Violet Sorrengail. But what the mission is remains to be seen.