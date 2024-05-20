Help, I Can’t Escape The Four Seasons Orlando Baby

Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? The ritzy hotel is being mentioned all over social media, but not for the reason you might think. Yes, the location boasts a close distance to Disney World, a full-service spa, and, like, five pools, but that’s not what’s making the resort viral: It’s the Four Seasons Orlando Baby meme.

No, I’m not glitching. If you’ve been on the internet, then you’ve most likely seen what I’m talking about. But if you haven’t, I’ll explain. The Four Seasons Orlando Baby meme stems from a viral TikTok video posted on May 17. In the post, a woman off-camera asks a man, a baby, and a toddler, “Who wants to go to the Four Season Orlando?” Almost instantly, the baby — who is in a diaper and looks to be no older than 1 or 2 — raises a finger and excitedly says “Me!”

How the hell does that literal baby even know what the Four Seasons Orlando is?! The “Me!” was so competent that I have no doubt that this baby probably even knows about how the hotel’s fifth pool isn’t technically a pool. (It’s a bay where the waterslide drops into, in case you were wondering). I’m not alone in my confusion: The video has been viewed over 24 million times, amassed 3.4 million likes, and spawned a flurry of viral memes.

For the most part, folks are confused. How is the Four Season Orlando Baby so sentient? NGL, I’m a little terrified.

Of much more importance is that he knows what the four seasons of Orlando is pic.twitter.com/FX76oe7t4y — jonathan Slater (@slater_paul) May 19, 2024

been so focused on the baby that i didn’t even realize she asked who wants to go to the four seasons orlando??? now how does that baby even know what the four seasons orlando is???? https://t.co/W8E1yhPpWk — jen (@newyorknoshoes) May 20, 2024

How does that baby know what the four seasons Orlando is — Caden DeLisa (@CadDeLisa) May 20, 2024

ok the thing about the 4 seasons Orlando bby is that the bby was the first person to answer that question. that wasn’t simple regurgitation of those around him, he listened and understood the question — ten (@artier0) May 20, 2024

i can’t sleep. how the fuck does that baby know what the four seasons orlando is ??? like how old is he ??? this is unreal to me. i’ve watched the tik tok many times and i can’t comprehend it 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Antá 🧚🏾 (@antaxoxo_) May 19, 2024

Some think the Four Season Orlando baby is ready to party.

that one baby going to the Four Seasons Orlando: https://t.co/3OBjZxAmnM — Tess Garcia (@HiThisIsTess) May 19, 2024

This why that baby was so ready to go to the Four Seasons Orlando https://t.co/IGKu5Ox6ny — aaron jo. (@_aasimp) May 20, 2024

that baby on its way to the four seasons orlando pic.twitter.com/kAbLQdkaDz — ethan (@lil_eath) May 19, 2024

meanwhile at the four seasons Orlando pic.twitter.com/nA2QAaiHni — ᯓ★ (@midnightrain) May 20, 2024

Someone get this baby to Orlando. Now!

If this was 2014, that baby would be on Ellen next week and would’ve been given a lifetime membership to the Four Seasons Orlando.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/L4BbAdYsKq — #𝟏 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@btchesisfinito) May 20, 2024

Why hasn’t Four Season Orlando paid for that baby trip yet? The team is missing out on a huge marketing opportunity — Pushing the Gay Agenda (@Monalise_ah) May 20, 2024

gonna answer everything with utmost enthusiasm like that four seasons orlando baby — f ✧ (@defnotfranz) May 20, 2024

I don’t know if the Four Season Orlando Baby made it to the resort yet. But man, I really hope she’s living it up. It’s what she deserves.