You heard it here first, your favorite artist’s favorite girl group just released their debut album. To all my FLO-Lifers, we made it! But for those of you who are unfamiliar with FLO, allow me (or Cynthia Erivo) to introduce you.

Originating in London, FLO signed with Island Records in 2019, bringing together Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas. The British-based trio began their rise to fame with the release of their debut single, “Cardboard Box” in 2022 which was featured on their first EP, The Lead. That EP was expanded for its Apple Music Edition, adding songs like “Not My Job,” “Immature,” and “Another Guy.”

Then in 2023, FLO dropped “Fly Girl” with Missy Elliot, thus cementing their reputation as the modern girl group that brought back 2000s R&B. More recently, FLO was Kehlani’s opener for her “CRASH!” tour, giving them the perfect opportunity to gain more FLO-Lifers before the release of their debut album, Access All Areas.

To put it simply, people died and lives were changed.

So if you’re in need of some ego-boosting, breakup-with-your-ex, power anthems that bring back all that was good about the 2000s, FLO’s new album is the perfect opportunity to hop on the bandwagon.

Before I dive into my ranking of Access All Areas, I just want to preface it by confirming that it is indeed, a no-skips album. I genuinely struggled to compile this ranking because if I could do like Sabrina Carpenter did and make all of FLO’s songs top the Billboard charts, I would. I will also clarify that “Intro” featuring Cynthia Erivo will exist on its own in my ranking, partly because I can’t bring myself to rank it and also because it’s essential, especially for new listeners. Ranking from last to first, allow me to get you caught up on this album (iykyk).

“How Does It Feel?” It kills me to rank any FLO song at the bottom, but this will have to be it. I love the lyrics like, “If we keepin’ real I ain’t your average,” but I wasn’t so much a fan of the beat. It sounds like something I’ve heard before. But because it’s FLO, I’ll let it slide. “Trustworthy (Interlude)” FLO’s harmonies never fail to deliver and I live for a good piano moment. It’s the lyrics about trying to reassure a partner that they’re trustworthy that cemented this as second-to-last on my list. I know this is probably sweet to some, but I don’t like the notion of having to constantly reassure your partner that you’re worthy. But lyrics notwithstanding, this song is so, so beautiful. “Bending My Rules” “Bending My Rules” was the first new song FLO gave us from this album. It sounds like something Destiny’s Child would’ve released in the 2000s, and I’m here for it! However, its lower ranking might just be me preferring faster, more upbeat songs. “Soft” Arguably one of the more freakier songs on this album, the sultry beat and occasional pauses of “Soft” make for a bop that will leave you blushing. However, I will say it wasn’t one of my favorites. I’m all for the harmonies, but I think this sits comfortably towards the middle of my list. “In My Bag” FLO enlisted the help of rapper GloRilla to write this confidence booster. It captures the effortless and carefree approach to life that FLO embodies so well, giving us some much-needed encouragement. And while I’m all for a confidence booster, rap isn’t always a favorite of mine. But that by no means, qualifies this as a skip. “AAA” FLO spoiled us with the album’s namesake song a week before its release. Filled with effortless riffs and the trio’s angelic harmonies, this song truly gives us access to all areas of FLO’s talent. “Check” I know we’re all about spotting red flags, but what about the green ones? This song is filled with them, partly because it’s so good and also because it has a checklist to keep in mind when looking for a partner. “Is he loyal? Check. He spoil you? Check.” Certified banger? Check. “Caught Up” If there’s one thing FLO knows how to do well, it’s call out a man, and I will eat it up every single time! Initially released in May, this song is all about calling out a partner’s shady behavior. We’re girls, of course we’re gonna find out the truth. And with the absolutely lethal guitar that’s present throughout the song, it’s hard not to be obsessed. “On & On” The harmonies in this song are angelic, but oh, the lyrics are anything but. This sultry ballad is all about how they can keep things going on and on. Need I say more? “Shoulda Woulda Coulda” This song is all about standing on business, an upbeat and nonchalant reaction to the fact that their relationship won’t end happily ever after. And that’s okay! They know they can do better and they certainly did with this bop. “Get It Till I’m Gone” Little Mix may have released “Shout Out To My Ex” back in 2016 but in 2024, FLO has a different narrative. This is for the girlies who aren’t grateful for their ex. The song starts as a reflection of the poor behavior they put up with in their relationship, transitioning into how their partner will inevitably regret it when they see them in a new relationship. We love to see it. “Walk Like This” I’ve been obsessed with “Walk Like This” since its initial release back in March. It’s cheeky, it’s seductive, and best of all, it’s perfect for walking. FLO even went so far as to release a “Strut Speed” version of the song, which I especially appreciated as someone who lives in the very walkable New York City. “I’m Just a Girl” When FLO released the tracklist for this album, I knew I was gonna love this song, purely because of the title. But rather than using the iconic slang as a means of writing off silly behavior, FLO rewrote it to scrutinize the way women of color are often treated in the music industry. The perfect song to scream (and/or cry) the lyrics to. “IWH2BMX” This song has me singing about an ex I’ve never had. Short for “I would hate to be my ex,” it’s a meaningful self-reflection as much as it is a witty clapback to your ex. FLO isn’t afraid to acknowledge their rise to stardom either, knowing it’ll get under their ex’s skin to see them everywhere. Plus, it segues perfectly into my personal favorite song on the album. “Nocturnal” I’m the type of girl who’s a sucker for a good power anthem. This absolute bop speaks of a girl who works hard but makes it look oh, so easy, thus cementing its spot at #1 in my book. The powerful bass is impossibly catchy and with its effortless transition into the next song, “Shoulda Woulda Coulda” it’s hard not to be in awe.

The only critique I have for this album is that it ends! Access All Areas is such a compelling debut that effortlessly paves the way for future albums that will inevitably follow. So don’t be shy to hop on the bandwagon while you can.