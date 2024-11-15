FLO’s “In My Bag (Ft. GloRilla)” Lyrics Are Empowering AF

Girl group FLO is proving they’re definitely in their bag with the release of their debut album, Access All Areas. Corny pun aside, the album showcases FLO’s authentic sound as they explore soul, R&B, and even experiment with pop-punk influences—fully embracing the ‘90s girl group aesthetic that has inspired them. Their track, “In My Bag,” featuring rapper Glorilla, highlights the group’s confidence, signaling they’re ready to become the girl group of Gen Z—and the lyrics back it up.

The collaboration was first announced on Oct. 31, when FLO posted a selfie with GloRilla on their X/Twitter account. They captioned the post, “Who guessed it? BIG GLO,” following the girls hinting at the collaboration on their social media profiles. Now that the track has been released in all of its glory, listeners are intrigued about the song’s overall message.

Stella introduces the song, singing the first verse, “From early mornin’ till I’m drippin’ in the moonlight/Hop in the Wraith, it’s guaranteed to get the mood right/Okay, alright, all night, all day/Keep it sweet and ripe like lemonade, yeah.” The line refers to the girls’s affluent lifestyle while remaining carefree and enjoying every second of their day. “Wraith” is a reference to a Rolls-Royce Wraith, which adds to FLO’s “it” girl attitude and demeanor, demonstrating their ability to support their own extravagant investments. The delivery of the line with the allusion to “sweet and ripe like lemonade” can refer to the day’s overall refreshing and enjoyable feeling.

Renée then takes on the track to finish the verse, singing, “I know you heard it, baby, rhythm is a dancer/ Can’t nobody do it like I do it, do it better/ Alright (Alright), okay (Okay)/ All night (All night), all day (All day)/I say (I say) let’s ride, it’s all on me.” Renée emphasizes her uniqueness, confidently asserting that she’s one of a kind. She highlights her fun-loving nature and her ability to live life on her own terms, taking charge and leading the way.

In the pre-chorus, Jorja sings, “My body, mind, and soul connected/ What I got is manifested/ I, I don’t even got to try.” Jorja emphasizes the connection with herself and her emotions, demonstrating her ability to envision and manifest her desires.

The girls sing the chorus together, saying, “When you see me, know I’m in my bag (In my bag)” It emphasizes the girls’ general vibe and how they are already accomplishing whatever they’re striving for. The chorus goes on, “My whip (In my bag)/ My drip (In my bag)/ I be on my shit (In my bag)/Don’t slip (In my bag)/ That b*tch. When you see me, know I’m in my bag (In my bag)/ My fit (In my bag)/ I dip (In my bag)/ I be on my shit (In my bag)/ Don’t slip (In my bag)/ That bitch (In my bag). When you see me, know I’m in my bag.” The cadence of the delivery in the chorus serves as a means for the girls to describe what they have going on for themselves and how they’re thriving.

Jorja accentuates her lavish spending and overall affluence in the second verse, singing, “What that, a Birkin, some Gucci, Louis Vuitton?/ Just know when you see me, I’ma put that shit on.” She continues, “It’s ‘bye-bye’ when I walk in (When I walk in)/ I got that sunshine in my pocket (Sunshine, sunshinе)/ Ah, yeah.” The verse underlines that once Jorja enters a room, there’s no competition since she is just that girl. She emphasizes that one of the primary reasons for this is her optimistic demeanor.

GloRilla comes out swinging in the song’s third verse, rapping, “Cuh in the club with his gun on his Ja Morant (Glo).” The line refers to Memphis Grizzlies NBA player Ja Morant’s Instagram live in March 2023, when he was seen clutching a gun in a nightclub, which resulted in his suspension for two games. She continues, “Christian to the flow like I can’t give the devil time of day (Aye).” GloRilla emphasizes that she will not let any negative detract from the flow of her day. She raps, “D-list ass h*es, y’all ain’t in the mix, y’all in the way (B*tch)/ And if it’s ’bout a check, tell ’em Cici got it right away (Ooh).” The dig is directed at the people GloRilla considers irrelevant, emphasizing that rather than acting as her competitors, they’re blocking her from showing off her full potential as she has her sights on whatever opportunity comes her way.

GloRilla celebrates her it-girl status to her hater, rapping “Yeah, FLO, world screamin’, ‘Yeah, Glo’/ They like, ‘Damn, you ran that check-up fast on them snail hoes’ (Ayy)/ Twenty in the Chanel store, Beverly Center, Melrose/We got ’em stuck like Velcro, bow down, kiss my shell toes.” She closes her verse by showcasing her worth and the work she’s put into becoming untouchable, rapping, “Worship me, I’m the biggest, not a worker, I’m the business/ Big ole booty, fat as coochie, got him screamin’, ‘Hallelujah’ (Hallelujah) /I-I-I got rich off of this flow, in my bag up on these h*es/B-I-G, G-L-O, on gang (Big Glo).”

I have a feeling this track is never leaving my confidence-boosting playlist.