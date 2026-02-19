The “First In My Bloodline” TikTok Trend Took A Really Inspiring New Turn

Of all the doomscroll-worthy social media trends we’ve seen in 2026, this one is definitely my favorite. If you’ve scrolled through TikTok or Twitter/X at all in the past week, you may have noticed a massive trend rebrand on your FYP. The phrase “first in my bloodline” has been a popular saying on the platforms for the past few months — but recently, it’s taken on a new meaning, thanks to some inspiring, high-achieving women.

Don’t worry if the words “first in my bloodline” are new to you, because the trend is pretty self-explanatory: It started on TikTok and Twitter/X as a comedic way for people to post an activity or accomplishment that they’re the first in their bloodline to experience. People had hilarious takes on this trend, with one woman posting that she’s the first in her bloodline to watch a Heated Rivalry x One Direction edit, and another being the first in her bloodline to sing “The Subway” by Chappell Roan in a pineapple costume. Basically, take any weird or random activity you’ve done recently, and you’ve got a perfect post to participate in this trend.

While this trend started for laughs, it’s taking a new, much more powerful turn. Women are now using the phrase “first woman in my bloodline” to show off their accomplishments — and it’s super inspiring. This new twist has been especially popular on Twitter/X in the past week, where one woman shared that she’s the first in her bloodline to travel without a husband. Professional basketball player Harmoni Turner also hopped on the trend, sharing two huge achievements: graduating from Harvard and getting drafted into France’s professional basketball league.

The original, comedic version of this trend has definitely made me laugh more times than I can count, but I’m loving this new spin even more. Not only is it a way for women to celebrate themselves, but it also highlights how much has changed for women in just one generation. The accomplishments women are sharing — whether it’s being the first woman in their bloodline to get a degree, be openly queer, or be childless by choice — would have been much harder, or even impossible, a few decades ago.

Beyond being a great way for women to boost their achievements, this trend also reminds us to be grateful that we have more freedoms than previous generations of women did. So, if you need me, I’ll be spending the rest of my day scrolling through these “first in my bloodline” posts and gushing about how awesome women are.