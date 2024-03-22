Confused About Finn Wolfhard & Elsie Richter Relationship Status? You’re Not Alone

With spring in full bloom (pun intended), love is once again a hot topic on everyone’s minds — by everyone, I of course, mean me. Finn Wolfhard, star of the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is no exception to the public’s fascination with love, having previously been romantically linked to his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown and, most recently, actress Elsie Richter.

Wolfhard has previously admitted to being a quiet person on social media, particularly in terms of relationships, so when the two were spotted on Wolfhard’s Instagram back in 2021, the internet was buzzing. As time passed, many people questioned whether the couple was still going strong.

There isn’t much known about Elise Richter other than the fact that she’s a fellow actress best known for the 2013 television series Doll & Em. Richter’s acting prowess may have been influenced by her family, as she’s the daughter of Dolly Wells, a prominent English actress who co-wrote and starred in Doll & Em. Her father, Mischa Richter, is the director of a publishing company.

Ritcher, like Wolfhard, keeps her private life hidden while working in the spotlight. But in June 2021, Wolfhard shared a hazy close-up photo of the two smiling together on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted. The two were spotted out together by the paparazzi. Wolfhard and Richter haven’t been seen together since, leading fans to speculate if they have split up. If you’re wondering if these two actors are still together, don’t worry; I’m too, and I’ve decided to do a deep dive to find out what they’re up to.

Wolfhard was pressured to make his relationship public.

While many were first surprised and thrilled when Wolfhard confirmed on social media that he and Richter were dating, the now-deleted post has since soured because it was not Wolfhard’s initial intention to make his relationship public. In a November 2021 Washington Post interview, Wolfhard spoke candidly about the consequences of being a celebrity, particularly in the digital age.

In the interview, he revealed that a fan forced him to reveal his relationship status with Ritcher after being warned that if he did not comply, they would release Ritcher’s address.

He recalled what the source told him after he revealed his relationship, saying, “They’re like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m so sorry. We love her.’” He continued, “It all fades literally once you’re like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s cool. I’m a real person.’ It’s almost like a trance or something. Maybe it’s a power thing.”

It’s unfortunate that this happened to Wolfhard and Ritcher, making their choice to maintain a low profile all the more significant and understandable.

Wolfhard and Richter have not been seen out together since 2021.

Wolfhard and Richter ignited dating speculations before the post-confirmation back in March 2021. The couple were spotted at an NBA game, but, since then, they haven’t garnered much attention from the public. Richter’s absence from the Stranger Things season 4 premiere fueled rumors that she and Wolfhard were broken up.

I really hope these two are still going strong and that people continue to respect their wishes to keep their relationship private!