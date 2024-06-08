Celebrate Pride Month By Watching These Films That Highlight Queer Joy

June is finally here, which means it’s time to celebrate love, acceptance, and diversity in honor of Pride Month. In case you didn’t know, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Pride, such as going to festivals and drag shows, you can also sit down to watch some of your favorite LGBTQ+ films or discover new ones that you haven’t had time for yet.

While it may seem like many movies nowadays focus on the trauma that members of the community can face such as getting outed, bullied, kicked out of their homes, or sent to conversion therapy, there are plenty of films that focus on queer joy and how beautiful it is to embrace for who you are. Queer joy is defined as “a concept that acknowledges the importance of joy and pleasure in the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals.” Here’s a roundup of movies that will have you smiling from ear-to-ear.

Love, Simon

Based on the novel Simon vs the Homosapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, Love, Simon follows Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) who’s keeping the secret that he’s gay from his friends, family, and classmates. At least he has his online penpal, who goes by “Blue” to bond over the secret with. When someone threatens to out him, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.

The film was nominated for 31 awards and won nine of them, including Outstanding Film at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, Best Kiss at the 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards, and Choice Comedy Movie Award at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Love, Simon is currently available to rent on Prime Video.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Another book-to-movie adaptation. Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of Alex, the President of the United States’, and Britain royalty’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge between the U.S. andBritian’s relations. When they are forced into a PR friendship, Alex and Henry’s icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them turns into something deeper than they ever expected. The film won the award of Queer Fan Favorite at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards. With the news of a sequel announced on May 9, make sure you watch Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video if you haven’t already.

But I’m a Cheerleader

Cult queer classic, But I’m a Cheerleader, stars Natasha Lyonne as Megan Bloomfield, a high school cheerleader whose parents send her to residential, in-patient conversion therapy to “cure” her lesbianism. At camp, Megan realizes that she is indeed a lesbian and, despite the “therapy,” comes to embrace her sexuality. Other notable co-stars include Clea DuVall, RuPaul, and Cathy Moriarty. For fans of MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers, the music video for their song, “Silk Chiffon” was inspired by the film. But I’m a Cheerleader is a light-hearted take on conversion therapy with several quotable lines. You can watch it on Tubi and Prime Video.

Fire Island

Inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, a group of queer best friends gather in Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but a sudden change of events might make this their last summer in gay paradise. The movie stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, and Conrad Ricamora. Fire Island was nominated for seventeen awards and won seven, including Outstanding Film on Streaming or TV at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Fire Island is currently available to watch on Hulu.

My First Summer

Isolated on a remote property after her mother’s death, 16-year-old Claudia finds her sheltered world turned upside down when spirited teenager Grace appears in her garden like a mirage and a breath of fresh air. They find the love and support they both need in each other and teach one another how important human connection is. However, their peace may be destroyed as the adult world closes in and threatens their secret summer love.

My First Summer is an Australian coming-of-age film that will have you reminiscing about what it’s like to fall in love for the first time. You can rent or buy it on Prime Video.

Moonlight

Moonlight tells the story of a young African-American man as he grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood. This moving film won over 200 awards, including the 2017 Academy Award for Best Motion Picture., You can watch this beautiful, critically acclaimed film on Max.

Bros

Bros is a romantic comedy from the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner about two gay commitment-phobes living in Manhattan who are drawn to each other. The film stars Eichner, Luke MacFarlane, Guy Branum, Miss Lawrence, and Dot-Marie Jones.

Whether or not you have commitment issues, this movie will have you LOLing. Bros is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Alex Strangelove

Alex Strangelove follows Alex Truelove, a well-rounded high school senior with a wonderful girlfriend, Claire, and a bright future ahead of him. He has plans to achieve his last teenage milestone by losing his virginity, but things get complicated when he meets Elliot, a handsome and charming gay kid from the other side of town, who sends Alex on a rollercoaster journey of exploring his sexuality.

While some films have characters who have known of their queer identity since they were children, Alex Strangelove is a nice change because Alex didn’t have this realization until he’s older.

Alex Strangelove is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Single All the Way

We may be a few months away from the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch a super cute queer Christmas movie this Pride Month. Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment of his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend they’re in a relationship. Everything changes, when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James.

If you’re tired of the “Are you seeing someone?” questions every time you see family members, you may relate to this movie.

Single All the Way is available to stream on Netflix.

Beautiful Thing

Beautiful Thing may be an older queer film, but it’s as beautiful as the name suggests. Starring Glen Berry, Linda Henry, and Scott Neal, the film follows Jamie, a shy teenager who’sgetting bullied at school. Meanwhile, his neighbor, Ste, lives in an abusive household where’s he’s beaten by his father and brother. Thankfully, Jamie and Ste find a safe haven in each other and realize what they feel for one another is more than just friendship.

You can watch Beautiful Thing on Tubi. You can also rent or buy it on Prime Video.

If there was a time to watch movies that celebrate queer joy, it’s during Pride Month.