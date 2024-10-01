Sick Of School Shootings? Here’s What You Can Do To Help End The Violence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Charlotte Plotzke is a survivor of the Michigan State University shooting and gun violence prevention activist with March For Our Lives.

The grief and agony of watching yet another school shooting unfold is beyond words. It also leaves me wondering: How many more? How many more shootings, funerals, and vigils for victims who’ve yet to even graduate will there be until our lawmakers end the violence?

In September, Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia became the latest school to face this terror. It was the 28th school shooting this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, and the year isn’t even close to being over. That’s tens of thousands of students and teachers who will be affected the rest of their lives — and they’re the “lucky” ones who survived..

I know that trauma all too well. When a gunman entered a campus building at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023, no one could have prepared my community for the shock and horror that unfolded. I paced in my apartment for hours, wondering if my roommate in the building next door to the shooting would make it home alive. Wondering if my classmates, stacked like sardines in bathroom stalls across campus, could breathe. Wondering which report on the police radio was true. Wondering why — why us, why anyone? After a sleepless night, we heard the news: Three students, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner, lost their lives to the senseless violence, and five more were injured.

Michigan is no stranger to devastating mass shootings. Just over a year before, Oxford High School experienced a shooting that took the lives of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana. The grief from both shootings was overwhelming, but it fueled a passion for change. People of all ages and all areas of Michigan banded together to pass critical gun safety legislation. Under the leadership of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the state legislature’s gun safety majority, organizations like March For Our Lives, and with guidance from MSU and Oxford survivors like myself, we passed groundbreaking gun safety laws merely months after the tragedy at MSU, including universal background checks, safe storage requirements, extreme risk protection orders, and protections for survivors of domestic violence.

Courtesy of Charlotte Plotzke

Of course, the fight against gun violence is far from over. I know it can feel hopeless, but Michigan is proof that if we rally together, put on our marching boots, and hold lawmakers’ feet to the fire, we can spark change. Here are some ways you can be part of that change:

Talk to your friends and family about why gun safety is important to you.

Sometimes politics can be a touchy subject, but remember, gun violence isn’t “political;” it’s a matter of life and death, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. That is why it’s crucial that we talk to those closest to us. This can look like anything from sharing why gun safety is important to you, informing your family of candidates who support gun violence prevention measures, or inviting a friend to a gun safety rally. If someone you know is a gun owner, encourage them to store their firearms locked and unloaded with ammunition in a separate location. Too often, shootings happen simply because someone who shouldn’t have access to a gun has access — whether that’s a toddler who thinks it’s a toy or a teenager who brings it to school. The simple act of securing your firearm can prevent violence and save lives.

While gun violence is a public health crisis, not everyone knows what actions can lead to solutions, so spreading awareness and planting seeds is vital. The more people who care about the movement, the more likely we are to see change.

Research and vote for gun safety champions.

I believe that policy enacts change, which is why I vote in every single election, specifically for candidates who champion gun safety. From the top of the ticket all the way down to local government officials, each candidate must do their part in ending gun violence — and I am committed to voting for the ones who take that role seriously. You can too: Register to vote, make your voting plan, and encourage others to do the same!

Join a gun violence prevention organization.

Courtesy of Charlotte Plotzke

The fight to end gun violence is one that cannot be won alone, which is why I turned to March For Our Lives to rally for change. If you’re fed up with the gun violence epidemic in this country, joining March For Our Lives or other gun violence prevention movements is a galvanizing way to engage your community and fight for tangible solutions. In the year and a half since I joined March For Our Lives, I’ve organized a rally, lobbied Congress, spoken to reporters, helped champion the Michigan gun safety package, and joined a community of youth activists dedicated to creating change. That’s just my story — and you can do it, too.

Actively engage with your representatives.

It’s important to remember that your representative’s job is to serve you. Many people assume their elected officials are too busy to engage with them, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. If you are unsatisfied with their approach to gun violence prevention, send them an email or call their office! Lawmakers have staff members whose full-time job is to communicate your concerns to the lawmaker — so whether or not they agree, they have a responsibility to hear your concerns. If enough constituents call or email about a specific issue, the lawmaker may even reconsider their stance. After all, we vote them into office, so they have to listen to us.