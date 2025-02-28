If you thought 2025 couldn’t get any more unpredictable, go ahead and add a 24-hour spending freeze to your bingo card. If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, you might have seen posts about an “economic blackout” happening on Feb. 28. But what exactly is it? And what’s the point?

Organized by The People’s Union USA — a grassroots movement advocating for economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform — this consumer-led protest is aimed at flexing people’s collective economic power by halting all spending for a full 24 hours. The blackout on Feb. 28 is actually the first in a series of economic blackouts meant to disrupt corporate profits in protest of the influence of big corporations, billionaires, and politicians on everyday American life.

This movement is part of a broader push from grassroot organizations for corporate accountability and economic justice, gaining traction across social media as a way for individuals to demonstrate their financial influence to major corporations that run the country. Similar boycotts have taken place in the past, but this one is structured to build momentum through a series of planned actions over the next few months.

Still curious about how it all works? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

What Does The Feb. 28 Economic Blackout Entail?

For the entire day, The People’s Union USA is encouraging consumers to avoid making any purchases in stores or online, including no retail, fast food, and gas. The goal is to show major corporations that their consumers have the power to disrupt their revenue, even if it’s for a short period of time.

For students, the impact of participating in the economic blackout may vary. Some students rely on public transportation or meal plans, making it easier to avoid spending any money for the day, while others may still need to make essential purchases. Supporters of the movement suggest planning ahead for economic blackout days by stocking up on necessities beforehand. If spending is unavoidable, participants are encouraged to limit their purchases to essentials, such as food, medicine, or emergency supplies, and to shop exclusively at small, local businesses (using only cash, no credit or debit cards) rather than large corporations and chains.

When Are The Upcoming Economic Blackouts?

The Feb. 28 economic blackout is the first in a three-month series of planned protests targeting major corporations. Each protest focuses on different issues, including corporate greed, labor rights, and environmental concerns. Here’s a complete list of upcoming economic protests:

Feb. 28: 24-Hour Economic Blackout – No spending for one full day

March 7-14: Amazon Blackout – No Amazon, Prime, or Whole Foods purchases

March 21-28: Nestlé Blackout – No Nestlé-owned brand purchases

March 28: 24-Hour Economic Blackout No. 2 – No spending for one full day

April 7-13: Walmart Blackout – No Walmart purchases

April 18: Economic Blackout No. 3 – No spending for one full day

Apr. 21-27: General Mills Blackout – No General Mills-owned brand purchases

While some college students may be eager to join these protests, others might be unsure about how effective a one-day boycott can be. Regardless of participation, the economic blackout raises awareness about the power consumers hold and how collective action can influence business practices. At the end of the day, whether these blackouts spark real change or just get added to the long list of viral social media movements that exist in today’s world, one thing is clear: People are paying attention.