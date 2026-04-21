The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TV has trained audiences to expect redemption arcs. Take Stranger Things: Steve Harrington evolved from a conceited jock to a protective fan-favorite (and dreamboat). Sex Education’s deeply flawed characters, like Adam Groff, were given thoughtful arcs that invited forgiveness. Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass, Glee’s Santana Lopez — the list goes on. No matter how messy a character becomes, viewers want to believe that they’ll grow, apologize, and come out the other side a better person. With Euphoria, it’s easy to fall into that mindset. After two seasons of complete chaos, many of us are rooting for our favorites to finally redeem themselves. However, what if that’s not what the show should give us?

After spending so much time with these characters, it’s easy to feel connected to them, even when they make life-ruining choices. In an era of morally gray protagonists, rooting for people we wouldn’t defend in real life has become commonplace. However, there’s a difference in understanding a character and excusing them, and Euphoria is constantly walking that line.

Euphoria has never been about clean resolutions. It’s a show that thrives in discomfort, in messy decisions, and in characters who don’t learn their lessons. That’s why, instead of redemption, I think Season 3 should focus on something more honest: accountability. Redemption offers closure, whereas accountability is ongoing, uncomfortable, and unresolved. It forces characters to sit with what they’ve done, without the guarantee of forgiveness — and that’s what Euphoria Season 3 needs.

Let’s take Rue Bennett as an example. Her addiction is rooted in grief, which makes her deeply sympathetic — but it doesn’t excuse her hurting everyone around her. However, Rue’s story has never been about her becoming forgivable. It’s about survival. If Season 3 continues to lean into that, her growth won’t stem from being redeemed, but rather from staying alive and rebuilding herself. Maybe if Rue stans are really lucky, she will reconnect with her mom and sister, too.

Cassie Howard is a little more complicated than Rue. Her constant need for male validation is what makes her painfully human, but it doesn’t erase the damage she’s caused, especially with her and Maddy’s friendship. A redemption arc could work, but only if it comes with true self-awareness. Without that, forgiveness would feel less like growth and more like a narrative shortcut.

Then there’s Maddy Perez, often seen as a victim, but not without fault. From false sexual assault accusations to the way she publicly confronted Nate while being high on Molly at the fair, Maddy knows how to exert control even when she doesn’t have it. Season 3 has already positioned her at a turning point: She can either redefine herself or stay tied to a high school version of herself built on power and survival.

Lexi Howard is a perfect angel… or is she? Lexi complicates things in a much quieter way. As the observer, she turned her perspective into power through her play in Season 2, but that came at a cost. Even though I don’t think she did anything wrong with calling out everyone around her, others believe that she did it just to make herself seem superior. So now the question is: Is she actually capable of taking accountability, or simply performing a version of herself that feels morally superior without ever truly changing?

Jules Vaughn exists in an area between self-awareness and impulsivity. While her actions aren’t as extreme, they still leave damage behind. Remember when she hooked up with Rue’s crush, Elliot, or when she helped Rue’s mom flush a $10,000 suitcase of drugs, ultimately leaving Rue indebted to Laurie? As of right now, where she is in Season 3, she feels close to real growth, but only if she ultimately chooses reflection over escape.

Now let’s go ahead and get this out of the way: I hate Nate Jacobs. Yes, his behavior is shaped by trauma, but Euphoria has made one thing clear: explanation is not justification. A redemption arc for Nate risks minimizing the harm he’s caused in past seasons. Not every character needs to be forgiven, and Nate may be the clearest example of that.

For a generation that openly talks about therapy, accountability, and setting boundaries, growth isn’t just expected; it’s a part of how Gen Z understands themselves and others. As a show that has become so deeply embedded in Gen Z culture, Euphoria sits right at the center of that conversation. However, instead of offering easy redemption arcs, it needs to challenge the idea that growth isn’t always linear or guaranteed. Euphoria doesn’t need to make its characters better; it needs to hold them accountable.