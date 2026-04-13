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euphoria drug packing
euphoria drug packing
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Those Drug Swallowing Scenes In ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Are Going Viral

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 follow. After the first episode of the highly anticipated Season 3 of Euphoria, it seems the show is experimenting with a whole new aesthetic — but one tactic that stays tried and true is creator Sam Levinson’s knack for over-the-top scenes. The high school drama (turned Western crime thriller?) now follows Rue (Zendaya) and her sidekick Faye (Chloe Cherry) navigating the dark and twisted world of being drug mules. And let me tell you, things get gross.

The drug-addict besties take a quick trip to Mexico where they are featured in a dim-lit room using lube to shove dozens of cling-wrapped balloons of fentanyl down their throats. Bellies full, the gassy pair returns over the border back to California to deliver the goods to their soft-spoken-yet-no-nonsense boss, Laurie. The delivery method? Pooping into a strainer (the same strainer used to serve spaghetti later that evening) before washing them off and preparing them for delivery.

Of course, making this scene revolting was precisely Levinson’s intention. In fact, Cherry told DECIDER that Levinson needed these scenes to be as gross as possible. “He was like, ‘I really, really, really need to see in the scene that it is absolutely disgusting to swallow these fentanyl balloons. Like, I need it to be just awful. I need people to just see that it is so disgusting and hard and horrible to do this,’” Cherry said. “And I’m hoping that people could see that.”

The audience definitely did, and they have taken to the internet to express their reactions. 

Levinson lightens up the intolerable scene with infallible fart humor. Faye can’t contain herself as they make their way through customs, and even Cherry finds the contrast amusing. “At first I was just like, ‘Oh my god, people aren’t going to want to watch this. Like, this is too gross,’” Cherry said. “Then once I watched it back and I was like, ‘Farts are kind of funny, I guess.’”

Not only is this method disgusting, it’s also dangerous: if a single balloon bursts, the drug mule will immediately die — another unsavory scene viewers had to endure. Unfortunately, this life — or $43 million dollars — is the price Rue has to pay for the infamous suitcase full of flushed drugs all those years ago.

Speaking of that time jump, the third season of Euphoria picks up several years after high school. Minding her own business working at a smoke shack, Rue was tracked down by a very unhappy Laurie demanding money for all of the drugs she lost. She certainly didn’t have $100,000 — which is the negotiated price Laurie landed on — so Rue found herself stuck being Laurie’s lackey. Naturally, she didn’t want to do this alone, so she roped Faye into accompanying her. 

This grotesque scene is one of many memorable moments from the first episode that sets the expectation for more absurdity to come throughout the rest of the season. Hopefully, for viewers and the actors, it’s not as gross as being a drug mule. 

Isabelle Farina

UGA '26

My name is Isabelle Farina, I am a senior Journalism student at the University of Georgia receiving a minor in Law, Ethics and Philosophy and a certificate in Film and Media Scoring. While I’ve been having my fun in the south, I’m definitely a Jersey Girl at heart. I'm from a small town in New Jersey, so I love splitting my time between the beach and New York City. Because of my proximity to such a vivacious city,I love all things pop culture; books, movies, TV, music, you name it, I am definitely interested in it.

The most important goal of mine is to be able to channel my passions for media and storytelling into a lifelong career. My dream job would be to be an entertainment reporter for a culture magazine or write for the arts and culture columns of a newspaper. I have always been fascinated by celebrity culture and how audiences get so attached to people they don't even know just because of the art they create or are involved in.

To pursue my passion thus far, I have gotten involved with fashion magazines on campus and written culture articles for local publications. The power of the media is so intriguing to me and I realize how important it is to society. I want to be a part of the action.